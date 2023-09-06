Valleys hoping to dethrone minor football champions Douglas

WILL the defending champions reach the final or will it be sweet revenge for Valley Rovers?

That’s one of the questions that will be answered tonight as they clash in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC semi-final at the Mardyke, throw-in 6.30pm.

And whoever wins will know their final opponents shortly after as St Finbarr’s take on Mallow in the other semi at 8pm, again at the Mardyke.

Douglas are the defending champions and have come through the group stages with three wins but will be well aware that recent results will count for nothing tonight.

Sean Coakley has been in outstanding form for the city side and have no doubt that Valleys will have a plan to nullify his threat.

The Innishannon side won’t fear their opponents and Ben Keane is just one of the players Douglas will need to keep a close eye on.

Oisin McCarthy is another they will look to as they bid to make up for last year’s loss.

Mallow’s run to the decider might have surprised some but they have been threatening to make the breakthrough for some time and will travel to the Mardyke full of confidence.

They have put up some big scores and in the likes of Cathal Mullins, Ben O’Shea, Aaron Murphy, and Richard McAuliffe have match winners all over the pitch.

The Barrs were a little unlucky to lose to Douglas in their group game and will have learned a lot. A couple of defensive errors cost them and have no doubt they will have worked on that ahead of tonight.

In the likes of Matthew Ahern, Mark Heterington, Ricky Barrett and Cian O’Sullivan they have players that Mallow will need to keep a close eye on.

In both games, there shouldn’t be too much in it and both are difficult to call.

Last year it went down to the wire in the semis and it would be no great surprise to see the same happen again.

On Friday night the action switches to the Premier 2 semi-finals and it could throw up a repeat of the league decider last weekend.

In that final Glanmire got the better of Donoughmore by the slimmest of margins. On Friday, Glanmire face Éire Óg in the first game, followed by Donoughmore v Bandon.

The game last weekend could stand to the two sides and it would be no great surprise to see them take each other on again in the championship final.

The Challenge Cup games, at both Premier 1 and 2 are also on and they are games that can always be close as it gives sides a chance to pick up a county title.

Premier 1 MFC semi-finals: Douglas v Valley Rovers, 6.30pm; St Finbarr’s v Mallow, 8pm, both at the Mardyke.

Premier 1 MFC Challenge Cup semi-finals: Nemo Rangers v Bishopstown, 7.30pm; Ballincollig v Bishopstown.

Premier 2 MFC Challenge Cup semi-finals: Carrigaline v St Nicholas; Killeagh v Youghal, both at 8pm.

Friday, September 8

Premier 2 MFC semi-finals: Glanmire v Éire Óg, 6.30pm; Bandon v Donoughmore, 8pm, both at the Mardyke.