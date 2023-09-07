Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 08:52

Darragh Mulcahy and Martina Kiely dominate the Rathcormac four mile road race

Darragh Mulcahy, winner of the Rathcormac road race, receiving his prize from Paul McCarthy of Bridevale AC. Picture: John Walshe

A fine evening saw a turnout similar to last year of 230 runners for the Rathcormac four-mile road race organised by the local Bridevale AC.

Overall victories went to two St Finbarr’s runners - Darragh Mulcahy in a time of 20:26 and Martina Kiely who repeated her win of last year in 23:04, just a second outside the course record she established on that occasion.

Australian visitor Dominic Bullock, whose versatility range from 800m (1:59.26) to the marathon (2:32) plus 146.277km in a 12-hour race, was the early leader before former winner John Meade took over. 

Over the closing stages, Mulcahy made his move and at the line had a comfortable 10-second margin over Bullock who came again to pip Meade by one second.

Tallow native Mulcahy, who plays Waterford senior hurling with his local club, was well pleased with his win on the road after some recent track races.

“We had a nice group early on with John, James McCarthy and the lad from Australia. To be fair to John, he did all the donkey work and set a nice even pace.

“Over the last mile, I made a bit of a move and managed to have a small bit of space at the finish, there is nothing worse than a sprint finish. 

Martina Kiely, winner of the recent Rathcormac four-mile race, receiving her prize from Paul McCarthy of Bridevale AC. Picture: John Walshe
"I’m only over the road in Tallow, so it’s always nice to come down to these local races. This was my first year running track, I was happy with how it went, it’s a great learning curve and all good experience.” 

 While Mulcahy hadn’t too far to travel, Martina Kiely made the long journey from Millstreet to add another victory to what has been an excellent summer where she has recoded personal bests over 5km and five-miles on the road.

Michelle Kenny from Leevale, rarely out of the top three over a variety of distances and terrains this season, finished a half-minute behind Kiely in a time of 23:33 with Linda Kelly from Carrigaline taking third spot in 25:95.

Results:

Men:

1 D Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 20:26; 2 D Bullock (Australia) 20:36; 3 J Meade (St Finbarrs, M40) 20:37; 4 J McCarthy (East Cork) 20:40; 5 B Twohig (St Finbarrs, M40) 20:52; 6 D Coakley (Leevale) 21:49.

M40: 3 S Kearney (St Catherines) 22:58.

M45: 1 J Murphy (unatt) 22:59; 2 P Lavoie (Grange-Fermoy) 26:01; 3 K Nyhan (Eagle) 27:05.

M50: 1 S McSweeney (St Nicholas) 22:24; 2 G Clerkin (Grange-Fermoy) 23:51; 3 M Hennessy (East Cork) 24:59.

M55: 1 W O’Connor (Galtee) 25:20; 2 J Cashman (Midleton) 26:08; 3 B O’Keeffe (unatt) 26:51.

M60: 1 M Lynch (Eagle) 25:04; 2 E O’Sullivan (Midleton) 27:23; 3 P Bransfield (St Nicholas) 28:58.

M65: 1 N Aherne (Midleton) 27:27; 2 S O’Mahony (Youghal) 31:05; 3 G Bulman (Youghal) 31:53.

MJ: 1 L Morrisson (unatt) 28:04; 2 D Delaney (unatt) 28:40; 3 J Tabb (unatt) 34:25.

Women:

1 M Kiely (St Finbarrs, F40) 23:04; 2 M Kenny (Leevale, F40) 23:33; 3 L Kelly (Carrigaline, F45) 25:05; 4 O Kelly (St Nicholas, F40) 25:18; 5 S Mulcahy (St Catherines) 25:23; 6 M Twohig (unatt, F45) 26:34.

F45: 3 S Holland (Eagle) 26:45.

F50: 1 C Doherty (St Finbarrs) 28:43; 2 N O’Keeffe (Watergrashill) 31:02; 3 L Foley (St Nicholas) 32:30.

F55: 1 M-C O’Mahony (Youghal) 33:23; 2 S Coughlan (Fota Island) 34:34; 3 Y Twomey (Mallow) 38:23.

F60: 1 M McNamara (Midleton) 35:27; 2 L Feeney (St Catherines) 36:35; 3 M Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 38:05.

F65: 1 N Harrington (Galtee) 37:44; 2 A Sheehy (St Finbarrs) 38:22; 3 C Collins (St Nicholas) 38:33.

FJ: 1 R Walsh (Grange-Fermoy) 28:17; 2 S Corrigan (unatt) 31:45.

