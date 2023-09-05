Kevin O'Donovan expects special Cork convention on minor age

Cork County Board secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan expects that a special convention will need to be held in November to find clarity around the cut-off age for the minor grade.

A special Congress will be held at Croke Park on September 30, at which the minor age is likely to be one of the motions up for discussion. However, O’Donovan told Tuesday night’s monthly Cork County Board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh that he does not expect a definitive answer to emerge from it.

“I don’t think you’ll get a ‘Tá’ or ‘Níl’,” he said.

“What is likely to happen is a set of options – policy rather than rule – and I think that we would convene a special convention. That would have to be November, as the annual convention in December is too late to be deciding something like this.”

Cork chairperson Marc Sheehan noted that the list of motions for the special Congress is still to be decided, which he described as “unusual and disappointing”. He said that the county board would bring forward the next meeting – scheduled for October 3 – to the prior Tuesday, September 26, so as to consider the published motions and take positions on them.

New Cork U20 football manager Ray O'Mahony. Picture: Inpho/Ben Brady

In what was a relatively quiet meeting, the Cork U20 football management team was ratified. Appointed on a two-year term, it will be spear-headed by the last two minor managers, with Dublin native Ray O’Mahony (Éire Óg) as manager and Michael O’Brien (Ballincollig) as head coach. That pair had been proposed by the county board last week and they will be joined by three other selectors/coaches in Daniel Cronin (St Mary’s), James Condon (Glanworth) and Eamonn O’Connor (Kildorrery).

St Nicholas delegate Jerry Howe lamented the fact that last Friday’s final round of group games in the Co-op SuperStores Premier JHC – and the equivalent fixtures in the Bon Secours Hospital Cork JFC this Friday – had 6.30pm throw-in times.

Stressing that St Nick’s had no problem with travelling to Dunmanway for a game against Urhan this Friday, he pointed out that it necessitated a very early departure from the city and some players would not be able to get off work. “Surely six venues with lights could be found at this time of year?” he asked.

Both Donncha Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán) and Conor Cronin (Bantry Blues) highlighted the lack of linesmen at the recent Premier IFC game between the clubs. Conor Cronin noted that the two clubs had proposed offering one linesman each but that the referee refused. Marc Sheehan agreed that a championship game not having linesmen was an unacceptable situation.

With regard to the divisions and colleges sections of the premier senior hurling and football championships, Kevin O’Donovan said that the board was open to negotiation with regard to the format used.

“If divisions want more games, they have to played during the inter-county season,” he said, “but we are happy to talk about it on an annual basis.

“There’s a dual mandate involved – we’re trying to give the weaker divisions more games and stronger divisions a chance to win the county.”

O’Donovan also praised the streaming service provided by Rebels Online so far this year and revealed that Friday’s Premier JFC game between Ballydesmond and Cullen in Kiskeam would be shown free-to-air.

John Arnold of Bride Rovers lamented the lack of publicity given to the GAA World Games, held in Derry in late July.

“It was interesting to hear that some of the people there got interested in the GAA in recent years through watching matches on GAAGO – which goes to show that it was for the ex-pats and not the likes of ourselves.”

Prior to the meeting, Marc Sheehan introduced Cork camogie Amy O’Connor and the O’Duffy Cup. It was the first time that a camogie skipper had been invited to address delegates after an All-Ireland win.

“It’s a huge honour for me,” she said.

“The honour of my life to represent Cork for the last ten years and a bigger honour to captain the team. I come from St Vincent’s, a small club that struggles for numbers, so it was a huge boost to bring the cup back to Knocknaheeny.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Cork County Board. Some of you might have seen over the summer that in some counties women’s sports are on the back-burner. Thankfully, our camogie and ladies’ football teams are looked after incredibly well by Cork County Board.

“It really helps us going to Croke Park to have trained at a facility like Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”