Football: The championship games to watch this weekend

Jack McKay picks out the most exciting match-ups this weekend, and picks out the game you need to be at
Éire Óg’s Eoin O’Shea heading goalwards against Kieran O’Regan of Carbery Rangers in their Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 1 game in Rosscarbery. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Jack McKay

THE football group stages conclude this weekend, and though it will be hard to top the incredible hurling action we were treated to last week, there are certainly games across all five of the top grades worth catching, and there is one game in particular that stands out above the lot.

MUST WATCH 

Ballincollig v Éire Óg 

This game is no doubt going to be a treat. The derby between the Muskerry clubs in a winner takes all football game, both teams will be up for it in what will no doubt be a fiery contest in Coachford at 4pm on Sunday.

You can’t miss this one.

PREMIER SENIOR 

Castlehaven v Clonakilty 

The PSFC hosts plenty of interesting fixtures this weekend, but the west Cork showdown in Bandon at 4pm between Haven and Clon is easily one of the most significant.

In a do or die contest where the winner will advance, it’s certainly one to watch. A draw could see both sides through, though if Carbery Rangers beat Valley Rovers by more than six points, we’ll see Clon and Carbery emerge from the group, and Castlehaven out.

If Valley’s come good late on to avoid the relegation playoff, Clonakilty and Castlehaven will both advance regardless.

SENIOR A 

Newcestown v Bishopstown 

Cloughduv will play host to an exciting SAFC clash where the two Towns go head-to-head at 2pm, with the winner advancing from the group, and the loser eliminated.

Bishopstown’s late goal against Dohenys could be crucial, should their clash with Newcestown end in a draw, as they now have the better scoring difference.

However, Newcestown won’t be easy to beat, and they showed that against Dohenys, as they were only defeated by a single point.

The momentum from Bishopstown’s huge hurling win over the Glen could be a factor here, but Newcestown have looked good in both codes this season, so it will certainly be worth watching.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE 

Iveleary v Naomh Abán 

The west Muskerry rivals face off in Carrigadrohid at 6.30pm on Saturday, in a winner takes all clash between the two.

The local derby is certainly an exciting match-up, and the permutations are simple. Winner progresses to the quarter final; the loser is eliminated.

A draw would do Iveleary, who are one better than their opponents on scoring difference. No doubt both sides will be going for it, and it should be a cracking game.

INTERMEDIATE A 

Boherbue v Kildorrery 

The game to catch this weekend in Intermediate A is one with similar stakes of the one in the PIFC, as Boherbue and Kildorrery go head-to-head in Buttevant at 2pm on Saturday, though both teams could advance should Ballinora get a result against Mitchelstown.

It will no doubt be an entertaining game, as Kildorrery will come out swinging in an attempt to secure a quarter-final spot.

PREMIER JUNIOR 

St Nick’s v Urhan 

Dunmanway hosts St Nick’s v Urhan at 6.30pm on Friday, with the Beara side taking on the northsiders in what will be an exciting game.

A draw would do Urhan, but with Ballydesmond facing Cullen, it means that any of the four could still emerge from the group, so this Group A clash should be worth watching.

