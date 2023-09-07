Douglas golfer Sara Byrne closes out the summer in style

SARA BYRNE closed off her summer in style, finishing as the top amateur at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in Dromoland.

Byrne shot a final round 70 to bring her score to -4 and finish in the top 40.

It was a fitting finish to her three months back home, the summer break brought Sara Irish caps, professional events, and her second national title when she won the Irish Women’s Close in June.

It was that win that led to her to a place in Dromoland, and the University of Miami Senior made the most of the opportunity.

Byrne opened on Thursday with a two over par 74, and she started the second round outside the cut line.

She put together a great round on Friday to finish three shots inside the cut, and booked a place in Dromoland for the weekend. With Dad Derek on the bag, a level par 72 followed on Saturday, and there was another great round Byrne on Sunday.

The 22 year-old started on the back nine and went around in four under par thanks to two birdies and an eagle.

She gave a couple of shots back on the second nine but all in all she was delighted with her debut LET event.

Sara Byrne in action in the second round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle. Picture: Niall O'Shea

“This whole week has been unbelievable,” Byrne said.

“I never wanted to end. Even though my last nine holes was a little bit of a struggle compared to my front nine, it’s one of those experiences that I just, I was just absolutely loving it.”

Sara was also delighted to record her first eagle on the Ladies Tour.

“15 is a good number for me,” she explained. “I hit three wood which landed just to the back of the green and I hit really high.

"So it just stopped and I rolled in a 20-foot putt and there you go, that was it.”

“Oh, absolutely,” was the answer when asked if she felt comfortable at the highest level of women’s European golf .

“Even on the front nine today, like I missed a putt from like five feet and a putt from 10 feet. So even though I was coming through four-under, I was feeling that could have been even better.

"And again on my last nine there, I missed two putts within six, seven feet. So it was just one of those days where it was actually really frustrating. I felt like I had so much more in me today. It’s given me way more appetite.”

There was no change for Sara to celebrate, despite finishing early she had to wait for the presentation when she received an award on the 18th green to mark her achievement.

At 7am on Monday morning she flew back to Miami for her final year with the UM Hurricanes.

And there won’t be much time to relax with the fall semester already started and the first golf event scheduled for next week.

Despite the hectic summer at home Byrne is looking forward to continuing the momentum.

“This summer has been absolutely fantastic. I’ve loved every second of it. I’m looking forward to going over to the States and seeing what I can do over there.

"Knowing that I made the cut in my first three pro events ever and obviously this is the main tour. So I knowing that I may not have been in contention this week and honestly, I left so much out there this week. Knowing that, I can contend gives me great confidence. "So I can’t wait to be out here one day.”

While Sara has one eye on 2024, there’s more to come in 2023. In addition to the five events on the fall schedule, Sara is also favoured for selection for the World Amateur Championships in Dubai in November.

Three Irish Women will be selected for the event and current form would suggest that the Douglas golfer deserves to be included.

John Murphy is back in action at home this week at the Horizon Irish Open which starts at The K Club today.

On Sunday Carton House was announced as the venue for the 2024 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, and the Co Kildare venue will have a big task to match the success of Dromoland in 2022 and 2023.

The county Clare championship course proved to be a big hit last year the Irish Open was added to the LET calendar, and this year’s event was another huge success.

There was great feedback on the course from the players and large numbers of spectators also enjoyed the action with sunshine covering the estate for much of the four days.