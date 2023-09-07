Plenty of talking points ahead of Ireland's opening game in the World Cup against Romania

IRELAND kick-off their Rugby World Cup bid against Romania on Saturday in Bordeaux, where nothing but a comfortable win will do for their title hopes.

Here we look at the main talking points ahead of Ireland’s tournament opener.

1 The ghosts of 2007:

While none of the current players were part of the set-up at the 2007 World Cup, the complete non-performance of that highly-rated Eddie O’Sullivan coached Ireland side has hung over every Irish team since, with there always being the fear that Ireland will go into the competition completely undercooked and end up as flat as a French galette.

Ireland’s two easiest games in Pool D, on paper at least, were their opening two fixtures against Namibia and Georgia, yet it did not quite turn out like that.

The fact that this World Cup is also in France and that Ireland struggled against Samoa in their last warm-up tie against Samoa will have triggered memories of that debacle, where Namibia were only beaten 32-17 and only the width of Denis Leamy’s big paw denied Georgia a late try that would have turned Ireland’s 14-10 win into an embarrassing defeat.

Ireland had got their preparation all wrong, and they were duly well beaten by France and Argentina in the crunch games in the pool, and were eliminated.

While we can safely say that Romania are no threat, Irish fans will still be looking to see their side showing plenty signs of life on Saturday.

Conor Murray during an Ireland rugby open training session at Stade Vallée du Cher in Tours, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

2 Injury prevention:

The sight of Cian Healy hobbling off the pitch against Samoa in that aforementioned game in Bayonne shows that injuries can occur anytime, no matter the quality of the opposition.

Therefore, you could argue that the best result for Andy Farrell on Saturday would be to see all 23 of the players in the match day squad to end the game in a healthy state.

With hugely physical games to come against Tonga, South Africa and Scotland, with hopefully three further knockout ties to follow, the Irish squad must avoid the type of injury levels that derailed their 2015 World Cup bid, when they lost Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony, Johnny Sexton and Jared Payne to injury, and Sean O’Brien to suspension, for their doomed quarter-final against Argentina.

Lady luck has never been on Ireland’s side in their previous bids to reach the last four of this competition.

That needs to change.

3 Opposition strength, or lack of:

Romania were once a force in rugby, with them beating France on French soil back in 1990, while also beating Scotland in 1991 and Wales, in Cardiff, in 1988.

The fall of communism saw the collapse of the sport in the country, however, and they are destined to be the whipping boys of the group here.

They played three games in August, with both Georgia and Italy beating them by 50 points, and they even lost to the USA, who failed to qualify for this tournament.

Therefore, Ireland can only be expected to do a professional job in Bordeaux on Saturday and to get their World Cup bid up and running with a resounding victory.