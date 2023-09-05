The Echo Sport Podcast: Hurling shocks, football showdowns and Rebel Óg latest

THE Echo Sport Podcast, in association with our friends from O’Sullivan Brothers DIY, is here to keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

This week, Éamonn Murphy, Jack McKay and Barry O’Mahony reflect on a scintillating weekend of club hurling, packed with shocks, terrific action and brilliant individual performances.

They discuss the talking points, including Ballinhassig's exit from the PIHC and Glen v Kanturk in a Premier Senior relegation playoff, they also pick a Team of the Week and Hurler of the Week.

Barry O'Mahony looks ahead to the best games coming up in round three of the football championships and Rory Noonan joins us to explain the state of play in the Rebel Óg minor competitions and what lies ahead in 2024 in terms of a return to U18 at that level.

Eoghan Murphy, Mallow, tackles Bill Twohig, Nemo Rangers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

