Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 10:05

The Echo Sport Podcast: Hurling shocks, football showdowns and Rebel Óg latest

Éamonn Murphy is joined by Barry O'Mahony, Rory Noonan and Jack McKay on the new podcast, in association with O'Sullivan Bros DIY, breaking down the Cork Club Championships
The Echo Sport Podcast, available every Tuesday on Echolive.ie/Podcast and all the major platforms.

THE Echo Sport Podcast, in association with our friends from O’Sullivan Brothers DIY, is here to keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

This week, Éamonn Murphy, Jack McKay and Barry O’Mahony reflect on a scintillating weekend of club hurling, packed with shocks, terrific action and brilliant individual performances. 

They discuss the talking points, including Ballinhassig's exit from the PIHC and Glen v Kanturk in a Premier Senior relegation playoff, they also pick a Team of the Week and Hurler of the Week.

Barry O'Mahony looks ahead to the best games coming up in round three of the football championships and Rory Noonan joins us to explain the state of play in the Rebel Óg minor competitions and what lies ahead in 2024 in terms of a return to U18 at that level.

Eoghan Murphy, Mallow, tackles Bill Twohig, Nemo Rangers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Eoghan Murphy, Mallow, tackles Bill Twohig, Nemo Rangers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Every Tuesday morning on Echolive.ie/Podcast/ and all the podcast platforms, we'll be breaking everything you need to know about the Cork GAA club scene.

Cork club hurling talking points: Glen on the brink, form book ripped up and Mark Coleman is back

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

