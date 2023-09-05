Christy O'Connor on the lessons learned from the new inter-county football system

EIGHT days before Mayo met Kerry in their first round robin match in May, they played Kildare in a challenge game in Athlone and got annihilated.

Kildare ran a drag with them. Mayo were all over the place. Had Mayo got their preparation all wrong? The Kerry performance proved that they got it absolutely right. Mayo were highly impressive but it also looked like Kerry had got it all wrong.

After losing to Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-final in early April, the Mayo squad took 11 days off. No gym. No WhatsApp messages. Nothing. A raft of players went abroad on holidays, which was facilitated by the Easter holidays, especially for teachers.

Mayo needed the break. The league campaign was relentless, with eight games in 10 weeks. The Roscommon match was a week after the league final.

Mayo were bound to be flat against Roscommon. A local derby was always going to be a tight, taut dogfight but Galway were bound to be a little flat too after having physically and emotionally gone to the well against Armagh and Kerry in two must-win games over the previous two weeks.

The league was a slog. For everyone. After Round 5 in Division 1, just two points covered second to seventh, with just three points between second and eighth.

Derry and Dublin strode clear in Division 2, but everyone else desperately needed to fight and scrap to get as high up the table as possible to avoid slipping into the Tailteann Cup, which is what happened to Meath.

During the first two rounds of the new round robin, it was clear that no team had their foot pressed to the accelerator. The big guns didn’t have to go that hard with so little jeopardy attached to the round robin.

BREAK

Yet the results in round 1 were still instructive when comparing the teams which had a long break to those thrust into the action so soon after a provincial final.

It was evident against Louth that Cork, who also had a seven-week break like Mayo, clearly put that time to good use in getting more comfortable with a new system under coach Kevin Walsh. As the season developed, Cork got even more comfortable with Walsh’s system.

Only two of the eight provincial finalists won their opening match. Yet three of the four provincial champions reached the All-Ireland semi-finals. Galway, who were the only provincial champion of the four to win their opening round match (against Tyrone), were eliminated in a preliminary quarter-final against Mayo. A week later, Mayo were hammered by Dublin.

It took Dublin a while to get going, which was understandable. After emerging from Division 2, Dublin were always going to win Leinster but they got lucky against Kildare in the semi-final. When they drew with Roscommon in their opening round robin game, it was Dublin’s fourth match in five weeks against a Roscommon side playing their second game in the same time span.

Timing was always going to be critical with the new championship format but every team will have learned a great deal after that first season. Teams can plan better in advance but one of the big advantages with the long break is the opportunity it gives injured players to rehab and recover, something the attrition of a provincial campaign doesn’t allow, especially coming so soon after a hard league.

After the league final, Mayo lost David McBrien and James Carr to injury for the Roscommon match, while they released Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy to the U20s.

They got it right for the opening round of the round robin but then got it all wrong in their last match against Cork, when Mayo went from 1st to 3rd in the blink of an eye.

Poor decision-making on a late close-in free was decisive as one more point on the scoreboard would have secured second spot and a home preliminary quarter-final. In any case, losing that game cost Mayo direct passage to an All-Ireland quarter-final. Losing by three points forced Mayo into a preliminary quarter-final against Galway in Galway.

Every team in under some strain with such a condensed programme of games, but the GAA also appear to have recognised as much. At a Central Council meeting this weekend, there will be discussion around the need for an earlier start to the inter-county season, which would create a gap in the calendar between league football finals and the start of the provincial championships.

DEBATE

One point up for debate will be bringing the start date of the football league forward by one week, to January 20/21 in 2024, and playing league finals on the last weekend in March instead of the first weekend in April.

However, that date change would require the All-Ireland club finals to be brought forward by one week to January 13/14 which in turn would require provincial club championships to start a week earlier than already scheduled.

Further cutting into the club season would anger counties but making a change now for next season would at least alleviate the pressure being felt by so many counites in such a condensed inter-county system now.

Dublin played 17 league and championship games in 27 weeks in 2023 but they have the volume of players and squad depth to be able to offset those difficulties that other counties simply cannot.

In the first season of a new football championship format, every team learned something. Yet the GAA also need to recognise that wider lessons have to be heeded for every team to be given more time, and a fairer chance, to be the best version of themselves in the league, provincial and All-Ireland championships.