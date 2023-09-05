The Longshot: Rory a short price to join double winners list

THE Irish Open makes a return to the K Club this week following Luke Donald’s announcement of his Ryder Cup team yesterday afternoon — the Europeans are 11/8 to win again, something the 10/11 Yanks have not done in three decades on European soil.

The Irish Open is sometimes decried for the lack of strength in its field, although in Rory McIlroy and John Rahm (twice) they have had megastar winners in the past few years. Rahm will not be playing this week, but the field is strong enough with Aussie Adam Scott joining the likes of McIlroy, Shane Lowry, American Billy Horschel, Ming Woo-Lee and Tyrrell Hatton at the Kildare venue.

The event was last held at the 2006 Ryder Cup venue back in 2016 when McIlroy took the title by three shots. The Down man is as short as 15/4 to lift the title for a second time and join 11 players have won the Irish Open on more than one occasion (Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, and Colin Montgomerie all won the title three times).

Hatton is the 11/1 second favourite following his automatic selection as Ryder Cup pick for the end of the month in Italy. Lowry can consider himself slightly lucky to make the squad as his form has been poor of late and he is rated an 18/1 shot to add to his amateur win at Baltray back in 2009. Aussies Min Woo-Lee and Scott are both 22/1.

Pole Meronk, who narrowly missed a captain’s pick from Donald yesterday and won this event last year in Mount Juliet is rated as a 28/1 shot, while Horschel is 35/1.

You’d have feel desperately sorry for Meronk. He had three big wins in 16 months, including around Marco Simone, the Ryder Cup venue, and it’s unlikely he will have the mental fortitude to contend this week.

It seems unlikely there will be as much drama as occurred at the Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle on Sunday. The tournament finished in a three-way playoff for the second year running at the Clare venue. Dutch player Anne van Dam (good name that) was three shots ahead going in to the final round, having overcome the misfortune of having her driver broken in transit on the way to the venue by the airline. She had a steady rather than spectacular final round and was joined on 16-under after a late surge by Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson and Smilla Tarning Soenderby of Denmark’s incredible 11 birdies that saw her shoot a 62.

What happened next?

As the 27-year-old rode a cart back out to the tee for the playoff, she and an official driving it were heading down the fairway, when they were directed to head outside the ropes to get to the tee. The driver pulled up to the rope and then Van Dam grabbed the rope to lift it over them. But she let go too soon and as the cart pulled through, the rope got caught on Van Dam’s driver and dragged her bag off the back of the cart. When Van Dam went back to pick it back up, her driver head cover was left behind, detached from the rest of the club.

Under the Rules of Golf, a playoff in stroke play is a new round, meaning Van Dam was free to replace her driver before the playoff began, but with time pressure and not fancying using a brand new club and shaft, Van Dam pulled out her three wood. Even without her driver, Van Dam managed to find the putting surface on the par five in two in the playoff.

However, before she even attempted her eagle effort from about 15 feet, Soenderby, who hit in a stunning second, drained her eagle putt from outside Van Dam, who would see her own effort trickle by.

-

WHILE our focus on the oval ball over the next couple of months will be on our first legitimate chance of winning a World Cup (or our attempt to get past a quarter-final!), also beginning this Friday, a few hours before hosts France and New Zealand kick off the rugby, is the NFL season.

Last year, our pick of the Kansas City Chiefs at the beginning of the season clicked when they won a second SuperBowl in four years. They were led to that win by their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-time NFL MVP, who passed for 41 touchdowns and 5,250 yards last season, en route to helping the Chiefs score an NFL-best 29.2 points per game.

The action gets underway in the early hours of Friday morning when the Chief host the Detroit Lions, who won 10 of their last 12 games last season. Kansas City have hosted the AFC Championship in five straight years and Mahomes now has two MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs before he turns 28 this September.

Becoming just the eighth team to win back-to-back titles, and the first since the Patriots in 2005 is the next step to Kansas becoming a dynasty but as the record shows it’s just not that easy to dominate a game with 32 teams, at least half of whom have serious thoughts of lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy come February.

Kansas are the 6/1 favourites to do just that.

With seven of the top 10 in the betting in the AFC Division the Chiefs are in the harder Conference with the far more talented group of quarterbacks to try and pull that off. The AFC was already loaded even before Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets and they went about loading up to give him a chance at winning a second Super Bowl.

Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills are 9/1 and Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals 10/1 and they’ll both be there at the sharp end, while 8/1 shots Philadelphia Eagles look to have the best overall roster in the NFL and will be looking to put the disappointment of final-day defeat behind them.

They are also going up against some serious history as only three teams have ever lost a Super Bowl and come right back the next year to win it — and they’re three legendary sides as well. the 1971 Cowboys did it before a history-making 1972 Dolphins managed to do it the very next year. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s 2018 Patriots are the only other team to manage it.

The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts are 3/1 to win the NFC Championship with the best roster and fewer question marks, with the San Francisco 49ers their nearest challengers at 7/2.

-

WILL Stephen Kenny still be Ireland manager this day next week? Just the small matter of playing France and the Netherlands between now and then. While we may be facing the French in a rugby quarter-final in a few weeks in Paris, the city will first host us on Thursday as 11/1 shots to beat Mbappe and co and 5/1 to nick a draw, something we probably deserved at Lansdowne Road in March.

Our defeat in Greece means that our hopes of automatic qualification rest on getting something out of the trip to Paris and when we welcome the Dutch to Dublin on Monday.

If we were to lose both games it seems likely Kenny will be shown the door.

=

OF course, the big chink of light for Ireland is our big man up front. Eighteen-year-old Evan Ferguson who currently sits second in the Premier League Golden Boot race after scoring four goals in four games.

His total was then brought to four after he put three past Newcastle United’s Nick Pope earlier this weekend when he became only the fourth man at his age to hit a Premier League hat-trick. Right now the only player ahead of him is Erling Haaland.

-

RONALD Koeman’s return to the top job in the Netherlands has not been a smooth ride since he replaced Louis van Gaal following a quarter-final World Cup exit.

They were brushed aside in a 4-0 loss against France to kick off Euro 2024 qualifying, followed by two defeats in the summer UEFA Nations League final series against Croatia and Italy. A 3-0 win over minnows Gibraltar is Koeman’s only victory this year.

Greece beat Gibraltar before securing a 2-1 victory against us. If the game ends in a draw (11/4) it will put pressure on Koeman, as the Dutch head to Dublin.

The Bet

THERE will be Irish playing interest in the NFL for the first time since the mid-80s and we will look at that extraordinary development in more detail on Friday, when we will also choose a few bets for the other oval ball extravaganza.

For the moment, back the Bengals at 10/1.

And Matt Wallace to give the Irish Open a good crack at 40/1,