ONE team a top-tier veteran, the other a novice, but both Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neill’s were in agreement on one thing after their Premier SHC draw on Sunday, retaining their seat at the top table in Cork trumps all.

Both sides went into Sunday’s final round looking for a quarter-final berth but Charleville’s victory over Douglas put that possibility out of reach. However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom in Cloyne. Both managers took time after the whistle to reflect on what-ifs, but neither could ever be accused of being sullen.

Erin’s Own manager Martin Bowen cast his mind back.

“I’d be reasonably happy with the season because we brought in a lot of young players this year and it’s our first season playing Premier Senior. I suppose we’re in a better place now than we’ve been for a while. The standard is very very competitive at this level with the group system and it’s going to be tough again next year.

That is the challenge, we have to improve, we have to put the structure in place to develop players to play senior hurling because we haven’t had great underage success in the last few years.

"I’d be confident though because we have a lot of good players.

“You have to be positive, I mean we fought back there very well today, there’s a great fighting spirit in the lads and that will get you far. That’s what it’s all about, unity of purpose and unity within the squad.”

Fr O'Neills' Tomas Millerick about to hand pass the slior despite the attention from Peter O'Shea of Erin's Own in Cloyne. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a quarter-final, Bowen emphasised the importance of staying in the division.

“We were very happy in one sense and very disappointed in another. I’ve said this numerous times, but we’ve been absolutely crippled with injuries and been losing players all year.

“We wanted to stay out of that relegation zone, whatever else we did. Obviously, we’d have loved to have gone through, but as it turned out things were taken out of our hands by Charleville winning.”

TOP 12

As for Fr O’Neill’s, their joint head coach Brian Sweeney shared Bowen’s relief at staying in Cork’s top division for another year.

“We have to take stock in that we’re in the top 12 teams in Cork, we’re playing Premier Senior for the first year in the club’s history and it’s not going to be the last year because we’re guaranteed our place back here again next year which is hugely important.

“So we can build on the experience of this year, there’s loads we can take from it, plenty we can learn from these games and there’s also plenty of confidence to be taken from the season gone by.

“We’re here on merit, we have the ambition to move on from the position we are currently in, It’s not going to happen this year obviously, but we always have next year.”

So, while Douglas and Charleville find themselves in the melting pot for Cork’s most coveted hurling prize, Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neill’s will be thankful they’ve lived to fight another day with the county’s elite.

Onwards and upwards.