Mayfield spirit means they'll relish IAHC quarter-final with fancied Lisgoold

AS the Mayfield coaching staff hugged one another at the end of their thrilling 2-15 to 3-10 win over Sarsfield’s in the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship their manager Johnny Linehan reflected on the terrific spirit shown.

“Look, in a game where it was touch and go up to the last minute and when you think when we got the goal to go five points ahead in the final minute and for them to come back and reduce it two points at the death it was a battle to the end,” he said.

The Mayfield chief believes there is no magic formula to his side’s solid start to the season that has seen them win two and draw the other in this group.

“To be honest it’s all about what players are prepared to give you on the training pitch and I could not be happier with this squad as they are all very committed,” he added.

When Johnny was approached to take the job he was pleased to be joining a genuine group of men both on and off the pitch.

“When I joined up with the lads all we promised one another is to give our all in training and on match day and there is nothing more any group of players can commit to.”

LEARNING CURVE

The league campaign was a mixed bag.

“Look, we had some good results and a few bad ones but we learned a lot as a management team and the players knew we had to move up a few levels to get out of this group of death.”

When the draw was made and Mayfield found themselves pitted against Blackrock, Sarsfield’s, and Kildorrery, they knew they needed to be at their best in all three games.

“It wasn’t easy but our goal was to get out of the group and now we will set our next goal when we return to training next weekend, as the lads are involved in football this week.”

The Mayfield club recently lost a club legend in Sean Lucey and believes it would be the perfect year to pay homage to the great man.

We went out the last day against Kildorrery and although I didn’t know Sean Lucey personally the lads told me they wanted to put in a serious shift in his memory and the rest is history.

“I have noticed since Sean’s sad passing that they really want to win this championship for him and I am sure if he was around here today he would have a broad smile on his face.

“Without repeating myself, I said it was the Group of Death and we managed to get through it unbeaten so let’s see where that takes us against Lisgoold in the quarter-final.”