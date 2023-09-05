Barrs boss Ger Cunningham delighted champions survived tough Kanturk challenge

GOING into their final group game of the Co-op Superstores Premier SHC, St Finbarr’s knew they needed a win to ensure they made the knockout stages.

It was the only group that all four sides could still make the quarter-finals, so the defending champions knew that to keep their fate in their own hands nothing less than a win would do at Fermoy.

But Kanturk weren’t there just to make up the numbers, as they knew a win for them and a win for Sars would see them through and the defending champions out.

So this was never going to be an easy encounter and one that for long periods was in the balance. With eight minutes to go, there was only a point between the two sides, with the Barrs 0-22 to 1-18 in front.

STRONG FINISH

But the Togher side finished strongly; they hit seven points without reply to secure the win they needed, and one that their overall display deserved.

But they will know that tougher tasks lie ahead and that Kanturk weren’t helped by some bad wides, missing 1-7 from places balls, including a penalty that could have seen a different outcome.

Barrs manager Ger Cunningham said that in advance it was effectively a knockout game and they were delighted to have come through.

“It was a very tough contest coming down here to play Kanturk today, it’s not an easy place to go play them,” Cunningham said.

St Finbarr's manager Ger Cunningham. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“For 50 minutes it was a physical battle and maybe it was our legs that got us over the line after that. We got some great scores, and turned over some great ball.

“We expected nothing but a tough, physical challenge from Kanturk and we certainly got that. It was knockout hurling for us really since we lost to Sars, but now we are in the quarter-final.

“That was our aim, come through the group and we have done that. We still have a lot of work to do, it’s not easy going from hurling to football every second week and trying to get everyone out for training and get momentum going.

“But as I said that’s the first aim done, get out of the group and now we’ll take it from there. We will focus on ourselves and take it from there.”

The Blues will face Charleville in the quarter-finals, after the Avondhu outfit pulled off a big victory over Douglas despite the absence of Darragh Fitzgibbon through injury.

“The footballers are out next weekend and that mix is one of the challenges ahead of us, but we are delighted to be there.

We didn’t look beyond today, we knew the challenge that this was and all our focus had to be on the Kanturk game.”

Commentating on their tally of 29 points: “Any time you score 29 points you have to be happy, especially on a very warm day like today. In fairness to both teams, there was some great skills on show, but we still have plenty of work to do ahead of the quarter-final.”