Walking Football opens up the sport to a new audience in Cork

IT was the first of its kind.

Cork, which already provides Football for All, extended its participation levels as they introduced a Walking Football programme.

The aim of the competition was to offer participants the opportunity to return to the game they love at their own pace, while newcomers to sport could easily get involved.

A major event on Leeside saw five different cities, including two from the UK, participate in a Walking football tournament which proved to be a huge success held at the Mardyke.

Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy attended the event and spoke of the success and the importance of the programme.

"This programme is a wonderful collaboration between Cork City Council, the FAI, Cork Sports Partnership and UCC," said McCarthy.

"We take great pride in supporting an event such as this as our Corporate Plan states that Cork city is a city that values its people and a city promoting culture, heritage, learning, health and wellbeing. It is great to see so many participants particularly those coming from Kildare, Limerick, and Athlone, as well as Birmingham and London."

Two years ago, the FAI, Cork City Council, UCC and Cork Sports Partnership were delighted to launch a new free Walking Football Programme, starting in the Mardyke but expanding quickly to other areas of Cork.

Walking football is a very easy and enjoyable way for older adults to stay active, have fun and enjoy the game!

The Birmingham squad with Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy after the Walking Football Festival.

Chief organiser Ray Claffey was thrilled with the success of their first tournament and looks forward to running a similar programme again soon.

"Walking football has proven to be a huge success with participation levels continuing to rise," said Claffey.

It is focused mainly on men and women aged over 50, participants walk rather than run, and the game is designed to help participants increase or maintain fitness and can add to a healthy lifestyle. Health benefits aside, the game provides participants with the opportunity to socialise with people of a similar age, and for many, they meet people who they may have played football with or against in the past.

"Other than no running, the rules are simple and easy to follow, with the emphasis on fun and enjoyment."

POSITIVE

Walking football caters for all abilities and can be a great way for older adults to engage with a game they may have felt they would never play again.

"Teams are generally five, six or seven-a-side, and the pace of the game is slower to ensure a safe environment for all who take part.

"The culmination of which is today’s event, a one-day tournament of Walking Football. This tournament hosted teams from Cork, Kildare, Limerick, and Athlone, as well as Birmingham and London.

"There were teams across three age grades, over 50s, over 60s and over 70s with Cork having teams across all three age groups which was fantastic.

"It was a superb event which was enjoyed by all.

While it wasn't a competitive event, the competition was high at stages with great talent on show which obviously adds to the event and made for some great games."

Former Wilton United player Charlotte Claffey played in the event and although she broke her wrist at the event, she said it certainly didn't take away from her enjoyment.

"It was a fantastic event and great that so many people participated," said Charlotte.

"We started playing last October for fun and fitness and while we didn't know what to expect we were met by the most welcoming bunch. The event last weekend was great and the beauty of playing teams from other areas was that we got a sense of how they play and the level. It was obvious that some teams are very competitive and playing for a long time.

"This was our first time playing in a festival for over 50s and 60s and it was an eye-opener in a very positive way. Unfortunately on the day whilst playing in goal I broke my wrist while saving a shot but it didn't dampen the day too much. Walking Football has been a great initiative and so enjoyable and we look forward to continuing it."