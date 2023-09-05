Bride Rovers boss hails 'amazing bunch': If I asked them to train at 3am they would

IT was a case of delight mixed with disappointment for Bride Rovers coach Pat Walsh after his side’s clash with Inniscarra in the Co-op Superstores SAHC at Riverstown on Saturday evening.

There was delight at coming through the group stages with three wins and going straight to the semi-final, winning this one by 1-18 to 1-12.

However, there was disappointment as he knows that most likely unless they appeal, he will be down midfielder Jason Mannix for that game as well as Cian O’Connor. Both received straight red cards during the clash with Inniscarra, though O’Connor never made it onto the pitch as he got his red card from the bench.

Reflecting on their 100% record, reaching the semi-final and the red cards Walsh said: “The first game against Piarsaigh was tough, they are a quality side and the same with Killeagh. And we got the same again, a good-hearted display from Inniscarra who gave it their all and we just managed to come out on top. Playing 40 minutes with 14 men wasn’t easy but it was a great effort from the lads.

I always try to work on keeping possession and making space and even with 14 I thought they did that well at times.

“They were full of energy and really wanted to go into the semi-final, you want to take as many variables out as you can, and look we will drive on to the next day now again.”

DISAPPOINTING

Speaking about the red card Walsh said he had to do an Arsene Wenger on it.

“I’ll take an Arsene Wenger on it, all I saw was a crowd of fellas together, I don’t know if there was a strike or something. It’s disappointing any time you lose a fella, especially Jason as he has been going really well for us. I don’t know what happened, it’s just disappointing. We need 22 fellas going for the 15 and now we are down one and that’s the disappointing thing.”

Looking ahead to the semi-final: “Every year you dream of semi-finals and finals and that’s what we want.

We want to be at the later end of every championship and that’s what Bride Rovers is all about.

“In fairness to the county board, it’s an amazing championship as there is still lots to go for when you come to the final group game. For years I have been going on about the club players not getting the reward they deserve and I think in fairness to the county board they have given clubs the reward now and it has been a great championship for us, in every grade.

“They’re an amazing bunch of players and if you asked them to train at 3am they would and they can look forward to the semi-final now,” concluded Walsh.