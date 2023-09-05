Blarney hurlers boosted by return of Mark Coleman and Eoghan Kirby

BLARNEY’S progression to the quarter-finals of the SAHC was far from assured for long periods in Mourneabbey on Saturday night.

However, despite the uncertainty of the result against Ballyhea throughout the opening half, the Muskerry men stepped up to the plate to deservedly progress.

Blarney selector Michael Barrett was happy with the way things turned out. The result was the most important thing on the night for all concerned.

“It was a game of two halves really," said Barrett, who doubles up his role on the sideline with being father to star hurlers Shane and Cian. “We are delighted with the win, that is the bottom line to be honest and we are through to the quarter-finals, that was the objective.”

Blarney were under the cosh for long periods and despite going ahead before the break for the first time, found themselves behind again shortly after the resumption when Ballyhea bagged the game’s first goal, that major saw Blarney go to the bench.

“It’s 12 months since Mark Coleman played for us, played for anyone really. This game 12 months ago. It was great to bring him in.

“We brought himself and Eoghan Kirby in and they got an immediate impact which is fantastic for both. It is great to see Mark back, it has been a long haul for him over the last 12 months.

It was a late call to get him in there, it was down to the wire but we wouldn’t have brought him in if he wasn’t right.

"We got him medically assessed and fair play to our own physio Paul McCarthy and Colm Coakley with the Cork team and Joe Jordan for bringing him on, it’s fantastic for us and more importantly for himself.”

CLUB IS FAMILY

Barrett was playing down his own sons’ achievements on the night: Shane struck 0-14, and Cian added a couple from corner-forward. But he acknowledged the importance of families in GAA clubs.

“It was great for us of course, but you are going to get that in every club. Clubs are families. There are a lot of us there with sons involved and it is great to see them all out there performing.

“We felt after the Newcestown game that we had played very well and it was only from the 60th minute on that they pulled away so we felt that was a game we left behind us.

“We then had to regroup for Courcey Rovers, we had a score to settle there as they put us out last year and I thought we responded well.

“I said it before we have a very young group, average age of 23.

“We have 20-year-olds out there playing and it is fantastic for them and the club.”