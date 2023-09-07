Ireland set for crucial qualifier against France in Paris 

IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny and his players will face France this evening at Princes Stadium in Paris, knowing that only a win will do if they are to have any chance of making it to Euro 2024.

This qualifier is set to kick-off at 7:45pm and all of the pressure is on the Republic of Ireland to deliver against a team that lost last year’s World Cup final on penalties.

The stadium, which is home to French giants PSG, will be a pressure cooker as a heavy defeat could signal the beginning of the end of Kenny’s time as Ireland manager.

With so many sublots circling around the team on the flight to Paris, three stand out amongst all else.

What happens if Ireland loose?

It has been well reported that the coach could be dismissed if he doesn’t pick up points during this international window.

The game in Paris will be followed by a clash with the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium, and Ireland are hoping that their good record against the Dutch gives them the edge in front of a sold out crowd.

It’s almost a guarantee that France will dominate possession, and their quality will certainly look to turn that into goals.

The Netherlands learned this the hard way when they lost 4-0 at the Stade De France last March. Kenny’s tenure could end in flames with a demoralised team heading home for another must win qualifier.

Sheffield United's John Egan

What role will Shane Duffy play?

A surprise inclusion to the squad has been the return of defender Shane Duffy after a long absence from the national team.

The Derry native, who plays his club football with Norwich City, started out as a key member of Kenny’s team but was phased out as he opted for players that are comfortable passing out from the back.

Will Duffy be an impact sub and sent up the pitch as a goal threat late in a game, or a starter against a France team featuring some of the best players in the world like Kylian Mbappé and Kingsley Coman?

Trust the process or damage control?

One of the biggest talking points after Ireland’s 2-1 loss to Greece in Athens last June was the home side exploiting space in behind the full-backs.

That comes from the 3-5-2 formation that Kenny uses, a system that involves creating overlaps in the final third and passing the ball out from the back.

Everything is controlled but it’s weaknesses have been exposed, with Greece finding space and France scoring off a stray pass during the game at the Aviva last March.

Does Kenny stick to his principles in the face of this, or tighten up with something far more traditional?