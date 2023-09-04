John Horgan on hurling: Club action in Cork highlighted the fine margin between agony and ecstasy

IT'S a rare occurrence that when a game of hurling ends in a stalemate, one team celebrates wildly and their opponents sink to the ground in sheer agony.

Well, that's what happened in the glorious sunshine of Cobh GAA grounds last Saturday night where Killeagh and Na Piarsaigh could not be separated in their final game in the group stage of the SAHC.

Both clubs went into the game in the knowledge that only a victory would suffice for the city outfit to extend their championship season but a draw would be enough to send Killeagh through to the knockout stage of the competition.

And that's exactly what transpired, a goal in the dying embers of time added on secured that draw for a very young Killeagh team and the manner of how the goal was secured meant that the draw was nearly better than a victory The second tier of the Cork SHC may not generate as much debate among the neutral observers as the premier competition but this was a fine game of hurling that contained periods of dominance for both sides over the hour.

After their relegation from the top flight last season, Na Piarsaigh were desperate to engineer a return as quickly as possible and as the clock entered stoppage time they looked to have taken an important step towards that objective.

Na Piarsaigh's Keith Buckley wins the ball from Killeagh's Kevin Murphy during the Co-Op Superstores SAHC at Cobh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

They held a three-point advantage as the hugely impressive Killeagh youngster, Dylan McCarthy lined up a 65.

Throughout the contest this former Midleton CBS Harty Cup player had been in sublime form, his general play being very impressive and his efforts from the placed ball impeccable.

With his final puck of the game, he delivered the perfect ball into a crowded Na Piarsaigh goalmouth and somehow another Killeagh stalwart, Padraig O'Brien got his hurley to it and the ball was in the back of the net.

Not one person in the huge attendance knew who had got that vital touch but it hardly mattered, Killeagh had secured the draw that was sufficient to send them into a quarter-final against Newcestown, the side who eliminated them 12 months ago.

It was sheer drama in those frenetic closing minutes, in keeping with how the pendulum had swung in different directions throughout the previous 60 minutes or so And it illustrated that games in the lower grade of the competition could be just as entertaining as the ones above it.

This Senior A competition is, for the most part, a very level playing field and each of the three groups could be termed a bit of a minefield and in all three it went right down to the wire before it could be revealed who had made the knockout stage.

Na Piarsaigh had assembled a very high-profile management team to try and get back to the status that they had occupied for so long and, to be fair, no fault could be found with either the players or management on duty.

They contributed largely to the night's entertainment but all the credit must go to this new-look Killeagh team, a mostly young team that dug deep when the need was at its greatest and illustrated the character within the players It's a hard pill to swallow when a team loses out on points differential as Na Piarsaigh did here but as they say, that's how the cookie crumbles.

Na Piarsaigh's elimination along with Glen Rovers' elimination from their group in the PSHC means that Mayfield are the only team remaining now in either the senior or intermediate competitions.

The group stage format of the various grades has certainly been a huge success again this season and what it has done most of all is that it has generated great debate among supporters.

Exiting the fine Cobh venue on Saturday night the talk was all about who had gone through from the three groups, who had made the quarters and the semis and what are the pairings for those games.

Having secured the maximum return from their three games, the only team of the 12 participants, Bride Rovers are now probably the more fancied team to end up with the trophy.

But that's still a longshot right now given the depth of quality and character contained in the other remaining contenders.

East Cork is well and truly represented again with Cloyne and Carrigtwohill alongside Killeagh and Bride Rovers in the chase and Newcestown and Blarney very much in the equation too.

Tom Hanley, Ballyhea, battling Padraig Power, Blarney. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mark Coleman's return for Blarney is a massive boost after his protracted spell on the sideline with injury and any team containing forwards of the calibre of Shane Barrett and Padraig Power must be considered a serious threat to their opponents.

Grit and character has been a hallmark of any Newcestown team down through the years and be certain, this one is no exception.

Cloyne are another team that will be highly energised after emerging from a difficult group that had Carrigtwohill, Mallow and Fermoy alongside them.

For the most part, this is a new look Cloyne team and given the history and tradition of the club, being involved at the business end of the campaign is a considerable boost.

REBUILT

A dozen years ago, Carrigtwohill had the Sean Óg Murphy Cup in their possession after a fairytale journey. That was the high point in their illustrious history with relegation two years ago the low point.

But the rebuilding process is well underway and they are believing in themselves again despite losing to Fermoy at the weekend.

For all the teams in all the grades, some might say the most difficult part of the journey has been completed now, getting out of the group that you were in.

That's true to an extent but the margin for error is reduced even more now with the knockout stage looming.

Many are already of the belief that the most difficult part of Limerick's quest for five-in-a-row next season will be getting out of Munster. And if they succeed they'll be very difficult to stop.

That's the way it is with any group stage, first and foremost you have to get out of it. That's what Killeagh, Newcestown, Blarney, Cloyne, Carrigtwohill and Bride Rovers have done in the Cork SAHC.

But the journey to the podium in Páirc Uí Chaoimh won't get any easier from here on in.

The bar continues to rise.