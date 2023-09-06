Hurling team of the week after the final round of group stage action

THE group stage action across the hurling championships concluded over the weekend, and there were plenty of upsets, some incredible individual performances, and many more thrilling fixtures for us to enjoy. With that, here’s the next installation of my team of the week that incorporates Premier Senior, Senior A, and Premier Intermediate.

Goalkeeper: Cathal Fitzpatrick (Bishopstown)

Cathal stepped up for the Town with an incredible four points from long-range frees, and even made one incredible save to keep the sliotar out of the top corner against the Glen, helping his side to avoid the relegation playoff.

Corner-back: Séadnaidh Smyth (Midleton)

Having scored 3-8 from play against the Glen and Bishopstown, Robbie Cotter was clearly Blackrock’s biggest threat in the full forward line, but Séadnaidh was outstanding, keeping Cotter scoreless for the entire game, and simultaneously putting himself on Pat Ryan’s radar for 2024, as well as my team of the week for the third consecutive time.

Full-back: Padraig O’Brien (Killeagh)

Padraig got the all-important goal for Killeagh in their draw with Na Piarsaigh, but his performance was much more than that. The full-back worked tirelessly off the ball, and his distribution on it was top notch too. He is exactly what you would define as a rock at the back.

Corner-back: Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

Though lining out at centre-back, Tommy once again operated as a sweeper and stood out among the Midleton backs. He dealt with any dangerous ball in from Blackrock and his movement and passing were key to the Magpies big win, as he pointed twice.

Half-back: David O’Sullivan (Ballincollig)

David O’Sullivan has stood out this year for the Village, and that continued again this weekend in their big win over Castlelyons.

Centre-back: Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

Tim O’Mahony put in a huge shift in the half-back line again for Newtownshandrum with his strength and power key attributes. Despite their defeat to Sarsfields, he managed an impressive five points.

Half-back: Ryan McCarthy (Killeagh)

Ryan McCarthy’s performance against Na Piarsaigh was one to remember for the east Cork outfit, though the highlight of the half-back’s display was his sideline cut from 50 metres out. Without it, they wouldn’t be in the quarter-finals.

Cloyne's Conor Cahill and Mallow's Darragh Moynihan tussle for the ball during their Cork Senior AHC clash at Fermoy. Picture: David Keane.

Midfielder: Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Another outstanding performance from Barrett saw Blarney advance to the knockout stages, with the midfielder pointing 14 times against Ballyhea, as he continued his impressive SAHC campaign.

Midfielder: Conor Cahill (Cloyne)

In a game where Cloyne needed a result, Cahill stepped up for the east Cork side splitting the posts five times from play as they defeated Mallow and advanced to the knockouts. The hard-working midfielder has impressed so far and will be a valuable asset to Cloyne as they head into the latter stages of the SAHC.

Half-forward: Colm Butler (Valley Rovers)

Butler’s shooting accuracy was once again key to the Innishannon side, as he struck an incredible nine points from play, as well as a further two from frees.

Centre-forward: Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s)

Ben Cunningham led the Barrs to another superb victory as they defeated Kanturk, with his shooting accuracy making him one of the top performers this weekend. The Cork U20 star pointed a staggering 18 times, and though 16 were from placed balls, he did not miss a single free on the day.

Half-forward: Brian Murray (Bishopstown)

One of the Town’s stars on their unforgettable evening, Murray struck six points from play in the half forward line, in a game where almost every Bishopstown player could have been included in the team of the week.

Newtownshandrum's Kieran O'Sullivan holds onto the hurley of Sarsfields' Aaron Myers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Corner-forward: Michael Sheehan (Kilworth)

Kilworth produced an upset of their own, and though it wasn’t quite Bishopstown beating the Glen, they knocked out Ballinhassig and advanced to the knockouts, with Michael Sheehan’s tally of 1-8 a huge factor.

Full-forward: Anthony Spillane (Castlelyons)

Though Castlelyons were defeated, Spillane’s display was worthy of a mention, with the full-forward scoring 1-5 from play as they lost by three points.

Corner-forward: Aaron Myers (Sarsfields)

Sars impressed in their concluding group fixture, hitting four goals past Shandrum, with two of them coming from the ever-threatening Aaron Myers, who managed an impressive 2-10 overall, with 2-2 from play.

Substitutes:

Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh) 0-2 (0-1 f)

Paul Haughney (Midleton) 0-4

Brian O’Driscoll (Bishopstown) 1-2

Jack Leahy (Dungourney) 0-10 0-5 f

David Morrisson (Castlelyons) 2-0

Shane O’Regan (Sarsfields) 1-1