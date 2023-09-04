Cork club hurling talking points: Glen on the brink, form book ripped up and Mark Coleman is back

GLEN BATTLE RELEGATION:

Bishopstown were favourites to be pushed out of the Premier Senior ranks before a sliotar was pucked this season, so they certainly weren't expected to beat Glen Rovers at the weekend!

The Town regrouped after hammerings from Midleton and the Rockies, changed their management team and summoned a ferocious performance to leave the Glen on the brink. Brian Murray landed 0-6 from play and Cathal Fitzpatrick nailed some monster frees from goal to pull off the shock of the season.

The Blackpool giants must not pick themselves up to beat Kanturk in a relegation playoff, which won't be straightforward. Neighbours Na Piarsaigh were relegated last year and the Glen will need a huge display to survive.

CHARLEVILLE HOLD FIRM:

Darragh Fitzgibbon was out injured, Oran O'Connell was sent off before the breeze and they were hurling into the wind in the second half, but Charleville beat Douglas to secure a quarter-final spot at Mourneabbey.

After drawing with Fr O'Neills and Erin's Own, Charleville are actually unbeaten and will relish their underdogs tag when they face off with champions the Barrs. Getting Fitzgibbon back will be important though.

KILLEAGH STRIKE LATE:

With a superior scoring difference to Na Piarsaigh, a draw was enough to send Killeagh into the SAHC knockout stages at Na Piarsaigh's expense and they pounced in added time when they were three behind on Saturday evening.

A training ground move saw Dylan McCarthy drive a free into the danger zone and Padraig O'Brien raised the green flag. Piarsaighs are left in limbo and the East Cork side instead take on Newcestown in the quarter-final. Their strong underage is reaping a reward.

KILWORTH KNOCK OUT BALLINHASSIG:

Hassig were the top pick in many quarters for PIHC glory and lived up to that billing by beating Castlemartyr in the group opener. A draw with Watergrasshill meant they still needed to win at the weekend to progress which opened the door for the Avondhu outfit.

The underdogs seized their opportunity in style.

They fired in three first-half goals through Eoin Carey, Michael Sheehan and Brian Sheehan to take a lead against Ballinhassig they'd never relinquish.

They now take on Valley Rovers in a quarter-final they've every chance of winning and it's Ballincollig, who lost their opener with Dungourney but bounced back impressively, in the last four.

MARK COLEMAN RETURNS:

On a weekend when his Cork comrades Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Lehane were out through injury, Coleman had his comeback off the bench for Blarney with two monster points from distance.

Blarney's Mark Coleman in action last summer before his injury. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Blarney are paired with Cloyne and while Bride Rovers and Carrigtwohill are top seeds, with Coleman, Shane Barrett and Padraig Power available the Mid Cork side are firmly in the mix for silverware.