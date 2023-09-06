Anna Caplice: For rugby fans, the next month in France is to be enjoyed and celebrated

WELL, rugby fans, it’s finally upon us.

The highly anticipated Rugby World Cup 2023 begins this Friday evening and it kicks off with a mighty bang in the Stade de France in Paris with hosts France taking on arguably the greatest rugby team of all time, The All Blacks.

Both teams are among favourites and you won’t want to miss this cracker of an opening game.

Irish fans particularly will be interested as it is highly likely that if we make it through our pool we will take on either France or New Zealand in a quarter final or, dare we dream it, a world cup final on the 28th of October.

That is, of course, if no major upsets take place in either group.

However, the impressive form of many teams approaching the 10th edition of the tournament makes this fight for the William Webb Ellis a multi horse race.

There have been a few changes to the format of the tournament this year. World Rugby have extended the pool stages by one week meaning that every team will have at least a 5 day turnaround between games.

With the focus on player welfare they have also upped the travelling squads to 33 players from 31 in previous years.

There are 10 host cities all over France and each host city will also have a fan zone or a “rugby village” that will be showing all the rugby world cup fixtures on big screens in open spaces along with live DJ’s, games and entertainment.

Ireland has a simple route from wine region to capital city with the first game in Bordeaux, second game further north in Nantes, and from the third game onwards will hopefully be camped out in Paris for the rest of the tournament.

Ireland Rugby World Cup Squad Welcoming Ceremony, Grand Théâtre, Tours, France

So with planes, trains, automobiles and ferries all carting hopeful Irish fans across the Celtic Sea, what can Irish fans expect from their world cup adventures to our closest EU neighbours?

Having resided on the French Atlantic coast for almost a month now, I haven’t learned everything, but here are some tips for visitors to France to hopefully make your world cup adventure run as smoothly as possible.

France is very cyclist friendly and bike paths and bike rental shops are strewn along beautiful coasts and countryside.

Why not get a taste for Eurovelo route number 1 which runs along the Atlantic coast? You could even go by two wheels to all of Ireland’s games by starting in Bordeaux and making the 800km journey north to Paris via Nantes.

If that’s too daunting, you could just embark on a few day trips with locally rented bicycles or city bikes. Make sure you pack your sunscreen and bug spray!

If you’re not the two wheel type don’t worry. France is well serviced by public transport but, beware, the comfort of getting instant and accurate information from Google Maps is not always at your fingertips.

Always ask. French people are very friendly and helpful. Just make sure your shamrocks are on show.

For longer journeys I use the Trainline app for reserving train and bus journeys. If you are looking for a cheaper alternative, Bla Bla Car is a car pooling service that is excellent for longer journeys and for making friends and practising your cúpla French focal.

If someone is driving from Bordeaux to Nantes and is looking for some company and to share fuel costs, they’ll put their trip on the app. You can then apply to jump in with them. I love using this app.

When it comes to eating and drinking out in France there are quite a lot of etiquette challenges.

Fans who made the trip to Japan in 2019 might have been seen as cute or endearing when making blunders with chopsticks and table manners. The French might not be so forgiving!

You’ll see a lot of bad reviews for good restaurants and you’ll see that it’s mostly down to a difference in understanding of hospitality culture - so here are some tips to keep everyone happy.

Wait to be seated. French restaurants pride themselves on the layout of tables and if you sit down before they’ve had a chance to assign you to a table, they might not bother coming back to take your order.

Ask for salt at your peril.

Crȇpes are sweet, gallettes are savoury.

Don’t wait until you are starved to find a place to eat.

Anticipate some slow French preparation and enjoy an Apero before you eat. Go with the flow, say bonjour during the day, bonsoir at night and a smile goes a very long way.

Best of luck finding flat whites and iced lattes anywhere outside of Paris.

In traditional French coffee shops a Cafe Creme is the closest thing to a latte, a noisette is an espresso with a drop of milky foam, a cafe frappe is a cold americano.

Also bonne chance finding a pint cheaper than Cork or Dublin. Let me know if you find it.

Last thing, do some reading up on the Top 14 and Pro D2 leagues.

The French are crazy about their domestic rugby and they’ll appreciate you showing an interest.