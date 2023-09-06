Five goal Mikleusevic the toast of Croatia as they beat Masseytown in the Cork CBL Shield

Croatia Fermoy 5

RFP Masseytown United 3

CROATIA FERMOY claimed a first win in competitive football at Mayfield Park last Sunday morning in a dramatic win over fellow debutants Masseytown United in the CBL Shield Group F tie.

After Stjepan Petrak missed a penalty for Croatia in the 17th minute and had a goal disallowed for offside eleven minutes later, Domagoj Mikleusevic opened the scoring in the 39th minute.

After Jas O’Connor equalized early in the second-half, Mikleusevic made it 2-1 four minutes later only for O’Connor to level again in the 63rd minute.

Incredibly, Jack Kearney edged United ahead for the first time six minute later before Mikleusevic went to score an unanswered hat-trick to bring his tally to five in a red letter day for his new club.

CBL Shield – Group A

Doolan’s Cow 7

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 0

Holders Doolan’s Cow took a step closer to a record breaking four-in-a-row shield successes by putting seven past a game Valley Rangers courtesy of Jamie Murphy (4), James Cotter (2) and Jason Creamer.

Andy Sull’s Hair 3

Longboats 1

In the other tie in the group Scott McCarthy and Corey Ryan were among the goals in ASH’s win over Longboats. Liam Cashman scored for the visitors at Mayfield Pk.

CBL Shield –Group B

Marlboro Trust 1

VIP Carrigaline Town 3

Carrigaline Town’s first outing proved rewarding as their 3-1 win at Mayfield Community School.

After VIP’s Luke O’Sullivan and Trust’s Yacine Ahmana exchanged first-half goals, Robbie Burke nudged the visitors in the 63rd minute. Nine minutes later O’Sullivan set up Nikita Zigunovs for the decisive third sixteen minutes from time.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 1

The Weigh Inn 2

Dripsey came away with a second win in the group after Jack Graham and Jamie Torpey outscored Andrew Fagan’s reply for Curry House.

Helio Inter Cork who defeated OBS 4-1 at Crosshaven to go top of CBL Shield group D

CBL Shield – Group C

Arc Rovers 7

Suro Cars 1

Arc’s bright start to the season continued at the Regional Park where an explosive opening quarter yielded two from captain Dean Cummins, one a penalty, and a exquisite finish from Conor Ryan who applied the second.

In between Stephen ‘Peanut’ O’Connell latching onto Ian Leahy’s cross to score number four and Cummins completing his hat-trick, Ian Manning pulled one back for Suro.

After Greg Harrington fired in a sixth before half-time, Cummins turned provider for Ryan to complete the scoring with his second of the afternoon.

UCC United 1

SCS Crookstown United 3

Crookstown came alive at the Farm on a ground they enjoy scoring on.

Goals from Seamus Gallagher, Daniel Buckley and a superb free-kick from Evan Carroll swept the visitors into a deserved half-time lead.

UCC’s solitary reply came late from Mo El Shouky.

CBL Shield – Group D

OBS 1

Helio Inter Cork 4

The visitors lit up sunny Crosshaven by going in front inside ten minutes through William Olivera.

After José Guerra added a second shortly afterwards, Mark Maher halved the deficit from the penalty-spot before half-time.

Helio began the second 45 like an express train scoring in the 65th minute courtesy of a Gaberiel Giovanardi ‘s thirty yard wonder strike.

Granja was taken down in the area ten minutes later for Jefferson Enz to slot home the resultant penalty and seal the in-form visitor’s second win in-a-row.

Frame Up FC 1

Cork Hospitals 7

Cork Hospitals set up a winner takes all with leaders Helio in the group’s deciding fixture after putting debutants to the sword at sun drenched Mayfield Park.

Tadhg Whelan banged in four along with Jamie O’Neill, Denis McAuliffe and Ayanfe Obilana.

CBL Shield –Group E

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 3

Cheers FC 5

Cheers inflicted a second defeat on Healy’s in a high scoring encounter at Garryduff.

Gareth Fishlock (3), JJ Murphy and Sean McCarthy registered the visitor’ s goals with Healy’s three coming courtesy of Emanuel Adeleke (2) and Francis O’Callaghan.

CBL Shield –Group G

Evcore Gym 3

NetApp 4

NetApp won a best of seven goal thriller with goals from Antoine Colin, Kester Mbadinuju, Suley Soualiou and Jimmy Ng.

Evcore, who came from two down to get to 3-2, had Graeme Buckley (pen.), Gary McKelvey and Bryan Goulding on target.

CBL Shield – Group H

Swyft Energy 1

Cork County Council 2

Long-serving Council made it two out of two in the group following a hard fought win over a plucky Swyft eleven.

Goals from Jordan Hughes and Brian Byrd sent Council in two up at the break.

After Alex O’Sullivan’s well struck volley pulled one back two minutes into the second-half, the hosts laid siege on the visitors goal only to be repelled time and again by the superb Rob Susek and Kelvin Owens.

CBL Premier Division

Satellite Taxis 3

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0

Satellite switched to league action for the first time and sent out a clear signal of intent by turning over last season’s runners-up MHS at Deerpark.

Goals from captain Breff McCarthy, Alex Cummins and an own goal consigned the visitors to a three-nil half-time deficit.

A dominant Taxis had Craig Murphy and Mike Holland as their outstanding contributors.