“He wasn’t supposed to be up there at all!” Killeagh manager Bryan McCarthy delighted after Na Piarsaigh win

KILLEAGH emerged from Group A in the Senior AHC on scoring difference after their dramatic draw with Na Piarsaigh on Saturday, leaving manager Bryan McCarthy delighted.

“It was amazing,” he begins. “All year long we’ve been working towards this. We had a meeting at the start of the year, wanting to go into the final game with it being in our own hands, and it was.

“Everything that you saw tonight, our intensity, our work rate, our game plan worked really well. That last thing that happened there, isn’t by accident,” Bryan explains. “We’ve worked on that in different training sessions and in different practice matches against different teams, and what happened there was planned.

“We’re delighted with the result, 1-19 apiece. We knew it was going to be a great game, and nip and tuck all day long, and I think our composure, and our confidence really came to the fore in the second half.

Padraig O’Brien was the additional time hero, though his presence in Na Piarsaigh’s third was one of the few things not part of McCarthy’s game plan.

“He wasn’t supposed to be up there at all!” Bryan laughs. “He wasn’t supposed to be up there, but we’ll leave him have this one!

“Padraig is an unbelievable player. He played his first championship game with the club when he was 17. He’s a pure stalwart to the club. At half time we asked fellas to stand up, and he stood up massively there in the second half.

“His work rate, his winning of the ball, his use of possession, breaking tackles, he was outstanding. Padraig, along with the other lads that started and the lads that came on had a massive second half, and I’m just really, really thrilled for them.

Killeagh have a very young squad overall, but their youth has proven to be an asset so far this season, and is one that gives them every chance of pushing for promotion over the next few years.

“We gave championship debuts to five players this year, all are under 20. A few lads that played tonight are just out of minor, and then some of our half back line, early 20s, and a lot of our more experienced players are still only 25 to 26.

“We have the likes of Philip O’Neill and Padraig O’Brien that have played a while, but we’ve a good blend of youth and experience.

“The atmosphere around the camp is unbelievable, youth breaths exuberance, and I think the impact they’ve had on the team has been massive this year.

“We’ve a fierce togetherness within the group, everyone works for each other. [It] doesn’t matter who gets the scores, it doesn’t matter who gets the glory at the end of the day, what we want is to be really competitive as a group.

“Throughout the round robin phase, we’ve shown that we are.

“The community are after a tough few years with different events happening. We all know that GAA has a huge sense of community all around the country, and the GAA club in Killeagh is a massive community, and tonight really brought everyone together.

“All the tragedies that have happened, and the tough times, we come down, we’re together as a club, and we’re together as a group for nights like this.”