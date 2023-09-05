Midleton manager Keohane praises work rate as they book semi-final spot in PSHC

MIDLETON powered on to pick up their third win in the 2023 Premier Senior HC, as they defeated Blackrock by five.

What made the win all the more impressive, is that Cork veteran Conor Lehane, as well as his intercounty teammate Sam Quirke were unavailable due to injury. Ross O’Regan also missed out, but the Magpies were still able to pull through, to the delight of manager Micheál Keohane.

“We played a little bit inside ourselves in the first half, and then in the second half really pushed on,” he begins. “In the first kind of five or ten minutes of the second half, the lads put in a savage performance, and we got a string of scores together, and held them scoreless for a little while as well.

That just kind of pushes the momentum in our favour, and we just kind of held on as the game went on.

“We probably went for a couple of goals toward the end when we could have tapped the ball over, and managed the game a little bit better, so we’ve to work on stuff like that.

“We probably played a little bit deeper in the first half too, which we can probably work on as well.

“There’s plenty for us to improve on,” he says. “The Rockies have great hurlers all over the field, so for us, a big thing was making sure we didn’t let them play their game as much as we possibly could. That takes a huge amount of work, but the lads just did that today.

They are a very fit team, and we’re playing teams that have different styles, so sometimes it takes a few minutes to sound out a team and to figure out how they’re playing and how you’ll react to it.

“It’s one thing watching it on a video, it’s a different thing actually physically doing it. They [Midleton] just seem to be able to adapt quite well, and just work really hard, and that makes a massive difference.

“They’re very fit and athletic, and that kind of tells in the second half and at the end of games.” The weekend also saw Midleton’s Intermediate side advance straight to the semi-final of the IAHC, with the second string also managing three wins from three, and both teams are in a great position heading toward the business end of championship.

“We didn’t think about it [the chance to go straight to the semi-final] at all, genuinely didn’t through the group stages, until this game when we realised if we won, we were straight through to the semi-finals.

“It’s a massive carrot for anybody, so we’re delighted now. Straight into the semi-final, and it gives us a four-week break, so we can do a good block of work.

“The Intermediates had a great win yesterday as well, so that brings everybody together, and they’ll be mad to push on and get on this team and it’s just good for the club.” But can Midleton go all the way with both teams?

“I don’t know, hopefully!” he laughs. “Maybe. It’s been done before, [so] we’ll see.”