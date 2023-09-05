Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 09:49

Premier SHC: Clarity of mission served Charleville well

A win over Douglas secured top spot in Group B for the North Cork side
Premier SHC: Clarity of mission served Charleville well

Charleville's Jack O'Callaghan and Douglas's Donnchadh Murphy tussle for the ball during the Co-Op Superstores Cork premier SHC at Mourneabbey Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

Having opened their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC campaigns with draws against Fr O’Neills and Erin’s Own, the scenario was simple for Charleville last Sunday.

If they beat Douglas in Mourneabbey, they would top Group B; however, if they lost then they were likely to be eliminated. Such clarity was a help to the North Cork side as they ran out 2-18 to 0-21 winners, felt manager Mark Foley.

“We had to win and we knew that if we lost, we were out,” he said.

“That focused the mind and it was real championship for us. It mightn’t have been for Douglas as it wasn’t a knockout game for them but I’m just delighted with the way the lads responded.

Charleville had the boost of an early goal from Conor Buckley and Andrew Cagney also waved a green flag as they retired with a 2-8 to 0-12 advantage at half-time, but having suffered the blow of a red card for Oran O’Connell.

In the second half, their grip on the lead was loosened on occasion but it couldn’t be removed.

“We showed great resolve, especially in the second half, down a man and playing against the wind,” Foley said.

“We really dug in after the first five or six minutes and really stuck what we’ve been working on all year – get the ball to a platform and give our lads inside every chance.

“When you don’t win it then, just fight like dogs for it and that’s the way it worked.

“We took some great scores in the first half, even though we missed a hatful in the first – we probably missed around 3-6. I think Douglas had no wide in the first half, in fairness they were very efficient, and we’re just delighted to get out of it because this group just needed a win.

“They’d done enough to get a win in a lot of games but just getting over the line proved to be a problem and that’s gone now.”

Eoin Cadogan of Douglas wins possession despite the attentions of Charleville's Danny O'Flynn during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Mourneabey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Eoin Cadogan of Douglas wins possession despite the attentions of Charleville's Danny O'Flynn during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Mourneabey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

What made the achievement all the more impressive was the fact they won without the injured Darragh Fitzgibbon. Unfortunately, the Cork star is likely to also miss the quarter-final against St Finbarr’s but Foley feels the team will take belief from grinding out such a victory.

“Definitely, there was no cushion or there was no fall-back or no safety-valve that Darragh was going to bail them out,” he said.

“They had to go out and do it themselves and, in fairness, they showed great character in the second half.

“They got great scores against all the odds and the penalty save from Cian Collins was vital. We were two points up and when you’re playing 14 against 15, you can manage it somewhat when you’re ahead but it’s a lot more difficult when you’re behind and down a man.

“We were happy to keep our noses in front and manage the game fairly well after that.”

More in this section

Erin's Own and Fr O'Neills on the outside looking in but relieved to avoid relegation dogfight Erin's Own and Fr O'Neills on the outside looking in but relieved to avoid relegation dogfight
Matthew Twomey 17/6/2023 Matthew Twomey steps down as Cork camogie boss
Ray O'Mahony 10/6/2023 Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach
Cork GAA
Ryder Cup Press Conference - Hotel Cavalieri

The Longshot: Rory a short price to join double winners list

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more