Premier SHC: Clarity of mission served Charleville well

Having opened their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC campaigns with draws against Fr O’Neills and Erin’s Own, the scenario was simple for Charleville last Sunday.

If they beat Douglas in Mourneabbey, they would top Group B; however, if they lost then they were likely to be eliminated. Such clarity was a help to the North Cork side as they ran out 2-18 to 0-21 winners, felt manager Mark Foley.

“We had to win and we knew that if we lost, we were out,” he said.

“That focused the mind and it was real championship for us. It mightn’t have been for Douglas as it wasn’t a knockout game for them but I’m just delighted with the way the lads responded.

Charleville had the boost of an early goal from Conor Buckley and Andrew Cagney also waved a green flag as they retired with a 2-8 to 0-12 advantage at half-time, but having suffered the blow of a red card for Oran O’Connell.

In the second half, their grip on the lead was loosened on occasion but it couldn’t be removed.

“We showed great resolve, especially in the second half, down a man and playing against the wind,” Foley said.

“We really dug in after the first five or six minutes and really stuck what we’ve been working on all year – get the ball to a platform and give our lads inside every chance.

“When you don’t win it then, just fight like dogs for it and that’s the way it worked.

“We took some great scores in the first half, even though we missed a hatful in the first – we probably missed around 3-6. I think Douglas had no wide in the first half, in fairness they were very efficient, and we’re just delighted to get out of it because this group just needed a win.

“They’d done enough to get a win in a lot of games but just getting over the line proved to be a problem and that’s gone now.”

Eoin Cadogan of Douglas wins possession despite the attentions of Charleville's Danny O'Flynn during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Mourneabey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

What made the achievement all the more impressive was the fact they won without the injured Darragh Fitzgibbon. Unfortunately, the Cork star is likely to also miss the quarter-final against St Finbarr’s but Foley feels the team will take belief from grinding out such a victory.

“Definitely, there was no cushion or there was no fall-back or no safety-valve that Darragh was going to bail them out,” he said.

“They had to go out and do it themselves and, in fairness, they showed great character in the second half.

“They got great scores against all the odds and the penalty save from Cian Collins was vital. We were two points up and when you’re playing 14 against 15, you can manage it somewhat when you’re ahead but it’s a lot more difficult when you’re behind and down a man.

“We were happy to keep our noses in front and manage the game fairly well after that.”