Premier JHC: Kilbrittain look to build as they move on

While Kilbrittain lost their three-year unbeaten record in the group stage of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC/Lower IHC, the Carbery club still secured qualification for the knockout stages.

Now, the objective is to build their form as the competition goes on.

With both Kilbrittain and Ballygarvan having beaten Milford and lost to Barryroe, Friday night’s clash in Brinny was a winner-take-all encounter for second place in Group B. While Kilbrittain trailed by four points in the first half, they came back well and ran out victors on a 1-17 to 0-14 scoreline. A quarter-final with Glen Rovers awaits, with manager Jamie Wall keen to build on the progress.

“We were happy with the way we performed, particularly in the second half,” he said.

“I think the first half was a bit nervous – that was something probably common to a lot of games over the weekend.

“It was the first real do-or-die game and that probably bore out in a lot of games, not just our own. We got a couple of scores around the three-quarter mark and that settled us a small bit. After that, we used the ball a bit better and things started bearing a bit of fruit.”

Mark Hickey of Kilbrittain tussles with Paul Sexton of Ballygarvan in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC game at Brinny last Friday. Picture: Denis Boyle

Since the advent of the fifth tier, Kilbrittain are the only club to qualify for the knockout stages, reaching the semi-finals in 2020 and 2022 and the final of 2021, beaten by Lisgoold.

While the group stages cannot be taken for granted, equally they are not when a team wants to be peaking.

“We’ve probably learned that lesson the hard way over the last few years,” Wall said, “where we’ve started like a train and then petered out as the year has gone on.

“Of course, there are no guarantees that it goes the other way now – I rather that we just played well all the time!

“If you had to pick a time to be coming into form, you’d be saying that the knockouts is the time for that.

“Ballygarvan was our best performance so far but we’ll have to be better to beat the Glen. That’s the case with every game – if you get to a semi-final, you have to better again and the same if you get to a final. As you go on, the competition gets harder.

“Anyone you play now is in a similar position to you in that they’ll have won two or three games. Your performance has to keep going up but, if it does, you’d be saying that that’s a nice trajectory to be on.”

Kilbrittain will feel they have a chance but so will every other club. That last year’s finalists Tracton along with Russell Rovers and Ballygarvan – winners of Divisions 5 and 6 of the RedFM Hurling League respectively – did not make it just underlines how open the contest is.

“That’s the beauty of the 12-team grades,” Wall said.

“There’s not a huge gap between the top and bottom and it only takes a point or two to go in a different direction.

“In our grade, two of the beaten county finalists have been in relegation trouble the following year – we’re the exception and I’m not saying that we’re great but just that the gap in a 12-team grade is nothing.

“You look at Courcey Rovers, senior A finalists last year and battling for their lives to avoid relegation. They did that by beating Newcestown – but Newcestown will feel that if they can bounce back they could make a county semi-final and final.

“It’s the same in our grade. Barryroe hadn’t got out of the group the last three years and this time they’re the only ones to win all three group matches and now they’re in the semi-finals.

“There’s very little between all the teams.”

Tracton must now face St Finbarr’s in the relegation play-off after the Barrs lost by 3-16 to 1-19 against Meelin in Fermoy. The result earns a quarter-final spot for Meelin, whose goals were scored by Mikey McAuliffe and Ciarán Curtin.

Meelin now face Erin’s Own in the quarter-finals while Barryroe and St Catherine’s took the automatic semi-final spots.