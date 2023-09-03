Cork club hurling: Your guide to the knockout stages and relegation playoffs

INCREDIBLE action and drama in glorious weather as the third round of group games in the Co-Op Superstores Hurling Championships packed grounds across Cork.

The big news in the Premier Senior Hurling grade was that Midleton, without Conor Lehane, edged out Blackrock to move into the semi-finals where they'll take on the winner of St Finbarr's against Charleville, who topped their group by beating Douglas.

The Rockies now face Sarsfields, who hit Newtown for four goals in Mallow, and it's Douglas against Imokilly, with the winners in the other semi-final.

Glen Rovers were defeated by Bishopstown in one of the shocks of the season, which condemns them to a relegation playoff.

Bishopstown goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick makes a super first half save to deny Glen Rovers a goal. Picture: Larry Cummins

Erin's Own levelled in injury time against Fr O'Neills, moving out of relegation, where it's now Kanturk, who lost to the Barrs, against the Glen.

The crucial contest in Senior A was Na Piarsaigh versus Killeagh where the winner knew they'd join top seeds Bride Rovers in the knockout section. The other element in play was a draw and with Killeagh on superior scoring difference, Padraig O'Brien's late goal to reel in the city side put them through in dramatic fashion.

Na Piarsaigh's Patrick Rourke and Killeagh's Kevin Murphy tussle for possession during the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC at Cobh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Carrigtwohill lost to Fermoy but held onto second seed and their semi-final spot, with the North Cork unit avoiding the relegation showdown, where Mallow now battle Inniscarra.

In the Premier Intermediate grade, there was a host of shocks.

Ballincollig, having lost to Dungourney in their opener when they were raging favourites, snatched top seed from Castlelyons on scoring difference with a three-point win. Kilworth's win over one of the top fancies Ballinhassig, sealed a quarter-final and dumped out Hassig.

Castlemartyr, with Ciarán Joyce, back fit, are also into a semi-final, and Ballymartle's win over Éire Óg saw the Ovens side eliminated despite victory in the first two group matches. The quarter-finals are Castlemartyr against Ballymartle and Valley Rovers versus Kilworth.

It's Bandon against Carrigaline to avoid the drop.

Lisgoold's James O'Driscoll races for the ball past Aghabullogue's Jerome Corkery, during their Intermediate AHC clash at Caherlag. Picture: David Keane.

Aghabullogue are enjoying a terrific season at Intermediate A in both codes and victory over Lisgoold, thanks to John Corkery's 2-4 from play, drove them into the semi-finals along with Midleton's second team, an incredible achievement for the Magpies. The Rockies are also in the last six, where they'll take on Ballygiblin, while Mayfield's win over Sars sent them into a meeting with Lisgoold.

In the Premier Junior ranks after Friday night's action, scoring difference was a major factor, with Glen Rovers' late point against Argideen Rangers from Conor Dorris sending the Glen and Erin's Own's second teams through, with the Timoleague outfit missing out by the narrowest of margins.

Barryroe and St Catherine's, who pipped Russell Rovers in a lively East Cork derby, are safely through to the semis.

Last year's runners-up Tracton were knocked out of the group and will have to pick themselves up against the Barrs in the relegation playoff.

Premier Senior Hurling:

Semi-final: Midleton.

Quarter-finals: Sarsfields v Blackrock, Charleville v St Finbarr's, Douglas v Imokilly.

Relegation playoff: Glen Rovers v Kanturk.

Senior A Hurling:

Semi-finals: Bride Rovers, Carrigtwohill.

Quarter-finals: Blarney v Cloyne, Newcestown v Killeagh.

Relegation playoff: Mallow v Inniscarra.

Premier Intermediate Hurling:

Semi-finals: Ballincollig, Castlemartyr.

Quarter-finals: Ballymartle v Castlelyons, Valley Rovers v Kilworth.

Relegation playoff: Bandon v Carrigaline.

Intermediate A Hurling:

Semi-finals: Midleton, Aghabullogue.

Quarter-finals: Blackrock v Ballygiblin, Mayfield v Lisgoold.

Relegation playoff: Youghal v Douglas.

Premier Junior Hurling:

Semi-finals: Barryroe, St Catherine's.

Quarter-finals: Meelin v Erin's Own, Glen Rovers v Kilbrittain.

Relegation playoff: Tracton v St Finbarr's.