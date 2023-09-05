Premier SHC: Bishopstown hoping to kick on after stunning victory over Glen Rovers

SENSATIONAL stuff from Bishopstown last weekend as they produced a performance for the ages as they defeated Glen Rovers by two points in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening.

This was essentially a relegation play-off semi-final as both teams came into this one with two defeats with the losers heading into the dreaded relegation play-off decider. You would have presumed Glen Rovers with all their quality would have enough but pressure can do funny things.

The Town won 2-21 to 2-19 and it was no fluke, fully deserved. Not too many people would have seen this coming though. Bishopstown were relegated from Division 2 of the league and suffered heavy defeats to Midleton and Blackrock in the first two group-stage games. The Town changed management after the Blackrock defeat with Martin Hayes leading the new look sideline.

The celebrations after the game said it all. The Bishopstown players and management celebrated like they had won the county and rightly so after a difficult season. Bishopstown selector Tony Daly amid all the jubilant scenes around him, was cool, calm and collective when speaking to The Echo after the game.

“This win has been a club effort. The heart, spirit and determination that was shown out on the field was just unreal,” says Daly.

“It’s hard to put it into words to be honest with you. Everyone put in an unbelievable effort. We worked on a game plan all week, we put a huge amount of effort into how we wanted to play. We didn’t use a sweeper out there today, we went 15 on 15 because we felt that suited our players. The lads gave it everything, every player did the club proud and we deserved the win in the end. We have to kick on from here.”

No way through for Glen Rovers Simon Kennefick against the Bishopstown defence in the Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn last Sunday. Picture: Larry Cummins

There has been a lot of change in three weeks for the maroon and white. Three weeks ago they suffered a 2-33 to 0-10 defeat to Blackrock in what was one of the darkest days in a very long time for the Town hurlers, three weeks later, they put in an outstanding performance to beat the mighty Glen.

“There has been a lot of change over the past few weeks,” says the Bishopstown selector.

“We came in as a new management team a few days after the Blackrock defeat. We just asked for a clean slate and a focus on Glen Rovers. Everyone in the club rallied behind the team over the past few weeks and you see the support we received today and the scenes after the game, incredible stuff.

“We kept saying to the players in the build up to this game to play with belief and do the jersey proud. I am absolutely thrilled. This is a massive win for the club, it means everything to us.”

Another season of top flight hurling secured for the Town and Daly says it's important the team kicks on from here.

“We have a fantastic underage structure in the club and I do think it's paying off. A lot of young players played this season for the premier senior team. I hope this is a huge moment in Bishopstown’s history and that we can move in the right direction now. As far as the management is concerned, our work is complete.”