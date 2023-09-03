Midleton make it three from three as they defeat Blackrock in PSHC

Midleton 0-23 Blackrock 0-18

MIDLETON came out on top after another outstanding second half performance to secure a semi-final spot in the Cork Premier Senior HC after their five-point win over Blackrock in Carrigtwohill on Sunday.

The two teams played with quality, intensity, and flair. Though the Rockies led at the break, Midleton overpowered the city side in the second half and came away deserved winners, and suddenly look favourites for the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

Playing with an unceasing press, both sides were well up for the fight, and traded scores three times in the first six minutes, before Blackrock broke the streak with Kevin O’Keefe’s third score and first from play.

Alan Connolly’s first score put the Rockies two ahead after eight minutes of play. The teams then traded scores once again, with Paul Haughney and Niall Cashman getting on the scoresheet.

Eoin Moloney hit the first wide of the game on minute 11, a testament to the quality on show from both sides who had shown incredible accuracy up to this point.

Two scores from O’Keefe and Cathal Cormack put the city side back in front, as they looked that bit more settled than their opponents, though it must be said both sides were relentless in the opening half.

Alan Connolly’s free took Blackrock three in front after a quarter of an hour, but Midleton responded, with Cormac Beausang’s outstanding sideline cut, which he then followed up with two frees to make it 0-9 a piece.

Ollie McAdoo, Blackrock looking to stop the run of Luke O'Farrell, Midleton. Picture: Dan Linehan

Michael O’Halloran pointed for the southsiders, but once again Midleton produced a response, as Paul Connaughton split the posts to tie the game for the fourth time.

As the half wore on the handbags came out, and you could feel the intensity between two sides desperate to secure the sole Premier Senior semi-final spot up for grabs at this stage.

Midleton took the lead after an excellent curling effort from Dave Cremin, but the Rockies hit back for two, with the teams impossible to separate at this stage. With five to go Beausang pointed again from a free, before Cremin levelled it for the sixth time.

Blackrock closed out the half with a free from Kevin O’Keefe and a beautiful strike from Cashman to put it 0-14 to 0-12 in favour of the Rockies.

As they did against the Glen, Midleton returned for the second period of play a different beast, and as Haughney pointed within 15 seconds of the restart, they quickly followed up with another free to level the game for the seventh time.

Paul Connaughton’s second score preceded another strike from Haughney, putting the Magpies two in front after 35 minutes, while Blackrock had no answer. Midleton couldn’t be stopped, and two more frees from Beausang put them 0-18 to 0-14 up.

Blackrock dropped two attempts short that were well saved by Brion Saunderson, though finally managed to open their second-half account at the third time of asking after 11 minutes, as O’Halloran pointed from play.

Blackrock keeper Gavin Connolly, under pressure from Cormac Beausang, Midleton. Picture: Dan Linehan

Midleton produced a response though, as Ciarmhac Smyth played a brilliant pass in front of Haughney, who made no mistake despite the angle, getting his fourth from play.

The Rockies got back within two as Connolly scored before Tadgh Deasy pointed with prowess, amid pressure from Tommy O’Connell, and looked like possibly making a late challenge.

Mikey Finn had the only goal chance of the game on minute 47, but Gavin Connolly made a fantastic point-blank save to keep Blackrock in it.

Mistakes began to creep into the Rockies as the pressure rose, and scores from Moloney and Cremin put the Magpies in pole position, as they led by four.

Blackrock just couldn’t find an answer though, even Midleton struggled for shooting accuracy in the last five minutes. They hit a staggering seven wides in that period, but it made no difference in the end, as they won by five.

Scorers for Midleton: C Beausang 0-8 (0-6 f, 0-1 sideline), P Haughney 0-4, P White, D Cremin 0-3 each, P Connaughton 0-2, E Moloney, T O’Connell (f), L O’Farrell 0-1 each.

Blackrock: K O’Keefe 0-7 (0-4 f), A Connolly 0-3 (0-2 f), N Cashman, M O’Halloran 0-2 each, S O’Keefe, C Cormack, PJ Lenihan, T Deasy 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; C Smyth, L Dineen, S Smyth; E Moloney, T O’Connell, S O’Leary Hayes; S O’Sullivan, P Haughney; C Beausang, P White, D Cremin; P Connaughton, L O’Farrell, M Finn.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; O McAdoo, A O’Callaghan, C O’Brien; C Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; C Cormack, K O’Keefe; D Meaney, A Connolly, S O’Keefe; R Cotter, PJ Lenihan, M O’Halloran.

Sub: T Deasy for Lenihan (40).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).