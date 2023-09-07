Carbery sides showing that they can play a little bit of hurling as well as football

Last weekend’s bulging final round of county hurling group fixtures delivered a timely reminder of the growing strength of West Cork’s contingent.

Historically, West Cork is renowned for its club football successes.

Yet the Carbery division reminded the rest of the county that there is plenty of hurling talent being cultivated west of the Viaduct.

All those West Cork clubs still in contention are now primed to make an impact in the knockout stages.

Barryroe’s renaissance is the most noteworthy heading into the business end of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier JHC.

Their 2020 and 2021 campaigns ended at the group stages. Last year, a 0-14 to 1-11 draw with St Finbarr’s second string was all Barryroe had to show before once again limping out of the championship.

This time around, maximum points from three Cork Premier JHC meetings with Ballygarvan, Kilbrittain and Milford has qualified the West Cork club for a county semi-final against either Meelin or Erin’s Own.

There’s no great secret to Barryroe’s turnaround under manager Danny Murphy.

Claiming a county semi-final spot with a game to spare is simply a just reward for a young, hardworking and resilient outfit.

Olan O’Donovan is Barryroe’s top scorer thus far, racking up 4-18 in his three outings to date.

A name to watch out for in the remainder of this year’s competition.

Bottom line, a hungry Barryroe panel with nothing to lose has a decent chance of making this year’s county final.

Pictured at the PJHC: Kilbrittain v Ballygarvan at Brinny was Ballygarvan's Ciaran Mcintyre being tackled by Killbritain's Philip Wall. Picture Denis Boyle

There is a possibility Barryroe could face another West Cork club in this year’s Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier JHC decider if Kilbrittain’s form continues its upward trend.

Jamie Wall’s side had to dig deep to see off Ballygarvan 1-17 to 0-14 and cement a quarter-final clash with Glen Rovers.

A narrow 2-point loss to West Cork rivals Barryroe was sandwiched between impressive wins over Milford and the aforementioned Ballygarvan.

The Glen and St Catherine’s will have to be overcome if Kilbrittain are to reach this year’s decider but Wall’s squad know what’s involved in competing in the Cork Premier JHC’s knockout stages.

Last season, the Carbery side heartbreakingly fell to Tracton in the penultimate round after extra-time.

In Mark Hickey, Kilbrittain possess a point-scoring machine and accurate free taker. 24 points accrued in Hickey’s recent three games combined with in-form forwards Conor Ustianowski and Phillip Wall’s combined abilities means Kilbrittain are in the mix for county honours once again in 2023.

A word too for a third West Cork club, Argideen Rangers, who agonisingly missed out on the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier JHC knockout stages only because of the Glen’s Conor Dorris scoring a late point in Argideen’s 0-17 to 2-10 group victory.

The Timoleague club finished level on points with Rovers and Erin’s Own but exited the championship on scoring difference.

Had they held on for a 2-point win, Argideen, instead of the Glen, would be preparing for a West Cork quarter-final derby against Kilbrittain.

Such are the wafer-thin margins the newly revamped Cork county championships now operate under.

Even so, we have not seen the last of a young Argideen Rangers side contending for honours with the likes of John Michael O’Callaghan, Finbarr Butler, Andrew O’Sullivan and Cathal O’Donovan amongst their ranks.

2022 ended with West Cork’s only dual senior club Newcestown exiting the Co-Op Superstores Cork Senior AHC at the bottom of a tight group.

Fast forward twelve months and the Carbery side finished top of an equally tight opening phase to book a county quarter-final meeting with Killeagh.

Edmund Kenneally’s 1-10 helped see off Blarney before another six Kenneally scores and 1-4 from Richard O’Sullivan put Newcestown on maximum points ahead of a final group clash with Courcey Rovers.

Last year’s county final runners-up may have inflicted a 1-point defeat on the West Cork men but it wasn’t enough to stop Newcestown from reaching the last eight as group winners.

The Carbery side’s progress is all the more notable when you consider the same Newcestown panel of players is one victory (over Bishopstown) away from clinching a place in this year’s Cork Senior AFC quarter-finals.

So, as we race towards the knockout stages of this year’s hurling championships, it is refreshing to see three West Cork clubs in contention.

The rural region may not produce a county champion in 2023 but the fact three sides are in the conversation bodes well for Carbery hurling’s short and long-term futures.