Authority of Northern Hunt wins the Shanakiel Harriers Senior draghunt at Kilbrittain

Authority of Northern Hunt showed all his class to win the Shanakiel Harriers Senior draghunt at Kilbrittain on Sunday and by virtue of this win completed a hat trick of championship titles.

Trained by John O’Callaghan the winner is a class hound and even in the warm and humid conditions he finished well to cross the tape ahead of Jamie’s Gem from Aaron Freyne’s Clogheen kennel.

The Freyne kennel is certainly firing as his other charge Jamie’s Lady filled fourth behind the third ticketing hound Sean T of Griffin United.

The concluding places were filled by Blue Lad and Little Miss with the winning trainer John O’Callaghan praising his champion hound for the third consecutive season.

“I suppose on days like this it’s all about your hound who has been an incredible animal since coming into my kennel and I would like to thank my brother in law Dave McSweeney and his daughter Ciara for helping me with all my hounds,” he said.

There was a popular winner of the Senior Maiden draghunt when the James Greene trained High Maintenance produced a terrific finish to win his second draghunt of the season.

The Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers hound has given James and his wife Joy plenty of fun throughout this campaign and he showed his likeness for the warm conditions when finishing best of the rest.

James Greene with High Maintenance of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers winner of the Senior Maiden draghunt at Kilbrittain, also pictured are Joy Walsh-Greene and Susan Walsh

Mayfield trainers Anthony and Denis Wall will be pleased with Calvin’s Lad who finished a gallant runner up ahead of Hughie O’Callaghan’s Kane of Griffin United.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer James Greene was naturally elated.

“When you are not used to winning the buzz of actually succeeding is great and we are delighted with the gutsy performance of our hound,” he said.

The Puppy action at the same venue proved to be a competitive draghunt with the hounds tested on good open running.

When the hounds showed on the finish there were a few in with a chance of landing the spoils and for debutant Hunters Zodiac it was almost a winning hound.

The Southern/Carrigaline Harriers hound was only purchased last week after the Donal O’Mahony meeting at Blarney and is in the capable hands of Jennifer and Ger Kenneally.

Indeed she did get her head in front on the finish but the resilience of Jamie’s Dream trained by Aaron Freyne of Clogheen eventually saw this hound take the honours ahead of Hunter’s Zodiac.

Knock’s Boy kept his title aspirations on track with an impressive third ticket with the minor places going to Eagle Star, Hannah Banana and Faye’s Lad.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer Aaron Freyne praised the determination of his hound.

“The one plus for me as a trainer is knowing that when I slip this hound she will always do her best and that’s all you can ask of any animal in this sport,” he said.

RESULTS:

Kilbrittain Senior:

1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2.Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 3. Sean T (Griffin United); 4. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 5. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Little Miss (Griffin United).

Senior Maiden:

1. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 3. Kane (Griffin United); 4. Freddie (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Daganmore Drifter (IHT); 6. The Butcher Boy (Griffin United).

Puppy:

1. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen); 2. Hunter’s Zodiac (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Knock’s Boy (Griffin United); 4. Eagle Star (Griffin United); 5. Hannah Banana (Mayfield); 6. Faye’s Lad (Mayfield).