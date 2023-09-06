St John Boscos and Grattan B share the spoils in AUL League Two encounter

St John Boscos 2

Grattan B 2

St John Boscos were held to a 2-2 draw at home in what was a tight League 2 encounter against Grattan B over the weekend.

Although a draw was probably a fair enough result, both sides squandered a lot of chances which gave them the opportunity to actually win the game, but they had to settle for a point in the end.

What a start for Grattan – a lovely through ball by Don Broderick setup Danny Whittington who showed huge perseverance to get past Barry Cahill before slotting home to an empty net on four minutes.

But, when Dave Leahy played it on for Jason Deady, he guided his effort past Paul McGrath to restore parity once again, just two minutes later.

Grattan responded with Trevor O’Brien helping on for Jonathon Quilligan, but a top-drawer tackle from Tommy Laffan saved the day.

A great chance fell for Boscos when Safin played it on for Jacob Laffan, but control left him down and with it – a chance.

The Boscos side that had a 2-2 draw with Grattan B in League 2 at Dungourney.

Then, from Trevor O’Brien’s cross, Jonaton Quilligan’s plan to volley from the edge of the box while unattended, never came off.

The second half took off with Grattan being accorded a massive chance – Danny Whittington managed to get by the advancing Boscos keeper, but slammed narrowly wide from a narrow angle.

And when the ball broke for Jonathon Quilligan following a 50-50 tackle between Whittington and Corcoran, he drilled over from the edge of the box.

Whittington then fed Quilligan with a cushioned pass, but the striker’s effort never really bothered Cahill.

A chance then fell for Boscos at the other end when Leahy found Safin in a good position, but he failed to control and as a consequence, a good chance went.

But, on 55 minutes, Boscos took the initiative when Barry Fitzgerald powered home his header from James Wiggins’ corner.

Boscos nearly extended their lead further, but from James Wiggins’ free kick, Barry Fitzgerald was unlucky to see his header flash past the upright.

It was all square again when Grattan were awarded a penalty and from the spot, Gavin Duggan made no mistake – 2-2 on 65 minutes.

Both sides went for it now, but it was Grattan who came closest when Quilligan saw his low effort flash agonisingly wide before Danny Whittington was also denied by a save from the Boscos keeper.

Boscos captain James Wiggins (right) with Grattan B's captain Richard O'Hare, accompanied by referee Alan Kelly.

With just seconds remaining, Quilligan’s low effort flashed inches wide just before the final whistle.

St John Boscos: Barry Cahill, Larry McAuliffe, James Wiggins, Tommy Laffan, Sean Corcoran, Jason Deady, Brian Rogers, Barry Fitzgerald, Jacob Laffan, Jabarv Safin and Dave Leahy.

Subs: Simon McKeown for Jacob Laffan (half-time), Luke Dillon for Sean Corcoran (78), Eric Costigan for Brian Rogers (84).

Grattan B: Paul McGrath, Stephen Harris, Adrian Duggan, Gavin Duggan, Gavin O’Connor, Eric Fleming, Trevor O’Brien, Don Broderick, Jonathon Quilligan, Richard O’Hare and Danny Whittington.

Subs: Troy Barry for Trevor O’Brien (55), Eric Shinkwin for Gavin O’Connor (60), Jimmy O’Brien for Eric Fleming (67), Jimmy O’Brien for Richard O’Hare (82).

Referee: Alan Kelly.