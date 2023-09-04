Steven O’Donnell’s goal wins it for Village

Village Utd 1

City Wanderers 0

STEVEN O’DONNELL'S 40th-minute winner made it three league wins on the bounce as Village United edged their clash with City Wanderers at Silverheights.

The Hosts imposed their game from the off and it was Steven Kearney who was unlucky to see his crisply struck volley flash agonisingly past the upright before Stephen O’Donell’s cross broke for Colin Hickey whose effort was blocked by Eric Marah near goal.

Then, Matthew Stevens weaved his way past two defenders before being denied by a decent block from David Reardon.

It was an impressive start from Village, but as they threatened in these early stages, a lovely ball from Taveres was heading for Mark Reardon, but Gavin Cummins read the threat promptly and was quickly off his line to smother the danger.

A chance then fell for Village when after Matthew Stevens’ cross was headed clear, Steven Kearney was well positioned outside the box, but blazed over.

Village nosed in front on 40 minutes when a lovely ball from Anthony Kiniry arrived into space for Stephen O’Donnell who took a steadying touch before placing his effort into the corner as David Reardon advanced - to hand Village the advantage.

Village United captain Anthony Kiniry (left) with City Wanderers' Eric Marah, accompanied by referee Paul Cavanagh. Picture: Barry Peelo.

A lovely Village move ensued soon after when Colin Hickey played it neatly to Stephen O’Donnell who found Adam Lawlor, but from a narrow angle, he failed to beat Reardon at the near post.

Wanderers applied the early pressure as the second half took off in earnest and the woodwork came to Village’s rescue when Pearse Morris’ stinging strike came back off the bar before being cleared to safety.

A chance fell for Village though at the other end when from Graham Cummins’ corner, Adam Lawlor headed over while unattended inside the box.

Another great chance fell for Lawlor, but from Anthony Kiniry’s accurate cross, he drilled wide with the goal at his mercy.

Village squandered another opportunity when Steven O’Donnell knocked it back for Colin Hickey who uncharacteristically skewed wide from the edge of the box.

City Wanderers started to up the tempo after that as they frantically chased an equaliser and when Eric Marah found Inigo Uzuriaga from a free kick, the striker failed to make proper contact near goal.

Then, when Marah’s free was well held by Cummins, Lopez had a great chance, but failed to head past Cummins just yards from goal.

From a corner then, Marah saw his thumping header crash off the bar, before a terrific effort from Pearse Morris grazed off the upright, but in the end, Village held on to all three points as well as their unbeaten run.

VILLAGE UNITED: Gavin Cummins, Fergal Quinn, Graham Cummins, Adam Geraghty, Steven Thompson, Colin Hickey, Anthony Kiniry, Adam Lawlor, Steven O’Donnell, Matthew Stevens, Steven Kearney.

Subs: Howard Coakley and Steven Long for Steven Kearney and Adam Geraghty (68), Emett Lee for Stephen O’Donnell (80).

CITY WANDERERS: David Reardon, Clinton Ogondera, Jake Robinson, Eric Marah, Calum Mulcahy, Pearse Morris, Adam Kanza, Conor Nyhan, Mark Reardon, Amine Abada, Sandro Taveres.

Subs: Inigo Uzuriaga for Adam Kanza (60), David Gavarda for Sandro Taveres (87).

Referee: Paul Kavanagh.