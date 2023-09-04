Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 17:34

Steven O’Donnell’s goal wins it for Village

Steven O’Donnell’s goal wins it for Village

The Village United side that had a 1-0 victory over City Wanderers in their Premier clash at Silverheights. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Village Utd 1 

City Wanderers 0

STEVEN O’DONNELL'S 40th-minute winner made it three league wins on the bounce as Village United edged their clash with City Wanderers at Silverheights.

The Hosts imposed their game from the off and it was Steven Kearney who was unlucky to see his crisply struck volley flash agonisingly past the upright before Stephen O’Donell’s cross broke for Colin Hickey whose effort was blocked by Eric Marah near goal.

Then, Matthew Stevens weaved his way past two defenders before being denied by a decent block from David Reardon.

It was an impressive start from Village, but as they threatened in these early stages, a lovely ball from Taveres was heading for Mark Reardon, but Gavin Cummins read the threat promptly and was quickly off his line to smother the danger.

A chance then fell for Village when after Matthew Stevens’ cross was headed clear, Steven Kearney was well positioned outside the box, but blazed over.

Village nosed in front on 40 minutes when a lovely ball from Anthony Kiniry arrived into space for Stephen O’Donnell who took a steadying touch before placing his effort into the corner as David Reardon advanced - to hand Village the advantage.

Village United captain Anthony Kiniry (left) with City Wanderers' Eric Marah, accompanied by referee Paul Cavanagh. Picture: Barry Peelo.
Village United captain Anthony Kiniry (left) with City Wanderers' Eric Marah, accompanied by referee Paul Cavanagh. Picture: Barry Peelo.

A lovely Village move ensued soon after when Colin Hickey played it neatly to Stephen O’Donnell who found Adam Lawlor, but from a narrow angle, he failed to beat Reardon at the near post.

Wanderers applied the early pressure as the second half took off in earnest and the woodwork came to Village’s rescue when Pearse Morris’ stinging strike came back off the bar before being cleared to safety.

A chance fell for Village though at the other end when from Graham Cummins’ corner, Adam Lawlor headed over while unattended inside the box.

Another great chance fell for Lawlor, but from Anthony Kiniry’s accurate cross, he drilled wide with the goal at his mercy.

Village squandered another opportunity when Steven O’Donnell knocked it back for Colin Hickey who uncharacteristically skewed wide from the edge of the box.

City Wanderers started to up the tempo after that as they frantically chased an equaliser and when Eric Marah found Inigo Uzuriaga from a free kick, the striker failed to make proper contact near goal.

Then, when Marah’s free was well held by Cummins, Lopez had a great chance, but failed to head past Cummins just yards from goal.

From a corner then, Marah saw his thumping header crash off the bar, before a terrific effort from Pearse Morris grazed off the upright, but in the end, Village held on to all three points as well as their unbeaten run.

VILLAGE UNITED: Gavin Cummins, Fergal Quinn, Graham Cummins, Adam Geraghty, Steven Thompson, Colin Hickey, Anthony Kiniry, Adam Lawlor, Steven O’Donnell, Matthew Stevens, Steven Kearney.

Subs: Howard Coakley and Steven Long for Steven Kearney and Adam Geraghty (68), Emett Lee for Stephen O’Donnell (80).

CITY WANDERERS: David Reardon, Clinton Ogondera, Jake Robinson, Eric Marah, Calum Mulcahy, Pearse Morris, Adam Kanza, Conor Nyhan, Mark Reardon, Amine Abada, Sandro Taveres.

Subs: Inigo Uzuriaga for Adam Kanza (60), David Gavarda for Sandro Taveres (87).

Referee: Paul Kavanagh.

More in this section

Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke
Cork club hurling talking points: Glen on the brink, form book ripped up and Mark Coleman is back Cork club hurling talking points: Glen on the brink, form book ripped up and Mark Coleman is back
Bundee Aki, Jimmy O'Brien and Andy Farrell 2/9/2023 Ireland boss Andy Farrell says ability to ‘roll with punches’ key for World Cup
Cork Soccer
Ray O'Mahony 10/6/2023

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more