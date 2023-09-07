Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 14:40

David Corkery on rugby: Ireland need to lay down an early marker and cope with the hype

Former international and Echo rugby columnist David Corkery previews the World Cup
Ireland players Peter O'Mahony, Caelan Doris and Jamison Gibson-Park walk the pitch before their open training session at Stade Vallée du Cher in France. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

David Corkery

FORMER world number one Boris Becker, and the youngest ever winner of the men's singles Wimbledon Championships title, once stated: "I love the winning, I can take the losing, but most of all I love to play..." 

I wouldn’t be too sure if Andy Farrell or any of his charges would be able to take any form of losing at the moment, especially in the World Cup pool stages. However, if they are to break new ground and make it beyond the quarter-finals World Cup they must play each and every minute with a smile on their face but approach each game as if it was their last.

UNDER PRESSURE

The common denominator that binds Ireland's previous World Cup disappointments together is they always seemed to enter the arena with huge expectation bearing down upon their shoulders.

It isn’t that often that a national coach will put the players' requirements before the squad's ultimate goal. However, Farrell seems to have realised that if you don’t have everyone singing off the same hymn sheet, it won’t take much for everything to implode.

A good start is always vital to any campaign and unless some kind of biblical curse descends upon this group, they will begin this World Cup with a resounding victory on Saturday.

First up is Romania who occupy 19th spot in the world rankings and who over the course of their last three games have conceded 144 points against the USA, Georgia and Italy.

The Oaks, as Romania are affectionately known, should be well and truly felled by half-time and it is imperative that Ireland refuse to take their foot off the gas should the score reach farcical figures. This may come across as ruthless, but unless Ireland show their teeth and hit the ground running as the number one-ranked side in the world, the ghosts of the previous nine tournaments will start to infiltrate the top three inches.

A philosophy or saying that is often used by managers and captains in the run-up to any game is, controlling the controllables.

In sport there are many things that fall beyond the control of the managers and the players such as the weather, referees' interpretations of the laws, pitch conditions and how the opposition are planning to attack and defend. However, what good sides will always try to do is have all the boxes that fall within their control ticked off and ready to go. 

Weather forecasts will be studied, oppositions will be analysed and playing strategies prepared accordingly, timings to and from the hotel to the ground will be considered and things like dressing room layout will all be catered for with the utmost of professionalism, but the other big aspect of what sides have zero influence over is injuries and this will be Farrells biggest concern.

So far Ireland can't complain too much with their injury list. Yes, the loss of Cian Healy is a big blow but when you see the calibre of players who are missing from teams like France, England and Wales, Farrell and his management should be reasonably happy with their attrition rate.

Bundee Aki, Jimmy O'Brien and coach Andy Farrell at training. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Next in line for Ireland after they dispose of Romania is the Tongans and this my friends will be a completely different ball game.

Tonga, just like Fiji and Samoa have a formidable reputation for hitting hard and you can be sure as night follows day that they will be looking to maintain this reputation and look to upset Ireland as Samoa did two weeks ago. I would like to think that Ireland will be able to match the physicality that the South Sea Islanders will bring with them and should be easily able to outsmart them with a game plan that is derived around structure and efficiency.

Then the fun really starts with the tie against my favourites to win the tournament and retain the William Webb Ellis Trophy, South Africa. There is little point talking about this game or what I believe will be Ireland's do-or-die game against Scotland because they are too far out and I just have a sneaky feeling that we are in for some major upsets and occurrences along the way.

Ireland to win game one and two, lose number three and win number four... I’ll give you my quarter-final prediction when we see what the squad looks like by then.

