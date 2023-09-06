Barbara O'Connell on the special connection between Wilton United and Cork City

WILTON United women's team is known across the country.

Not just for the huge success they've had as a club but also for their representation on National League teams as well as international squads, most notably Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan.

Back in the mid-1990s Pat Bowden's side captured their first National Cup title at U16 level and that successful team which I, myself was part of, went on to dominate local and national football for nearly two decades accumulating a total of seven National Cup titles, as well as 19 senior league titles and numerous of local cup titles. It was a wonderful period that saw so much success and which really put Cork women's football on the map with a lot of girls starring for their club, county and country.

During that era, the system was pretty much the same as the GAA, where players got to play with their club while also having the opportunity to represent Cork. Again, a fabulous time where players enjoyed some excellent years with Cork playing in the Bracken Cup, currently known as the Gaynor Cup. Excellent years for me personally playing under manager John Shine who really brought Cork football to another level.

In 2011, significant changes were brought about by the introduction of the National League. Players who left their schoolgirls clubs to play for Cork City could no longer represent Cork in any inter-league competition.

For those of us who took the opportunity to play at National League level, it wasn't the loss of playing with Cork that we missed. After all playing with City still felt like you were representing Cork.

Missing the chance to play with your local club, with your friends, which in my case was Wilton, stung a bit.

I think anyone who played with Wilton and who left for some period to play National League level always had that soft spot to one day return to our much-loved club. It was often said, "I wish we could play with Wilton on a Wednesday and play with City on a Saturday, just like the camogie and football did."

However, as we know that's not the case, and while players might miss their schoolgirls clubs, we have also seen girls flourish playing the National league which has been brilliant to see. Any athlete knows playing at the highest level against tougher opposition week-in, week-out, will make you a better player.

Cork City are currently represented with six former Wilton players playing first-team football with, the highest representation from clubs, and while I'm sure Wilton as a club would love to have them out playing at Pat Bowden Park, it's something they must be very proud of.

As a club, they have continued to produce players since the National League began back in 2011. A remarkable total of 21 players have gone on to play at senior level to City while many more have played and are currently playing on various underage teams for City. Huge credit to the club for producing some incredible talent, while still going strong at all age levels in local football and all while under the watchful eye of Pat Bowden.

Last weekend Cork City manager Danny Murphy organised for every player to wear their schoolgirls club jerseys during their warm-up against Shamrock Rovers. It was a great initiative as it gave the young supporters in the crowd a more understanding of the pathway the girls came from, including my own daughters Jesse and Alix Mendez.

Cork City women's squad wearing their former schoolgirls jerseys. Wilton: Shaunaugh McCarthy, Jesse Mendez, Alix Mendez, Ellie O'Brien and Lauren Walsh. Passage: Danielle Burke and Faye Ahern. Carrigaline: Eva Mangan, Christina Dring and Heidi Mackin. Bandon: Niamh Cotter. Hollyhill: Ciara McNamara, Lauren Singleton and Kelly Leahy. LB Rovers Ballybunion: Fianna Bradley. Blarney: Laura Shine. Picture: Kevin Barry Dorney

Cork City have really been pushing the crowds this season, with thanks also to The Three Amigos podcast in that regard.

National League clubs are well aware of the importance of the work being done at schoolgirls level with the local clubs so I believe it was a fitting tribute to the local clubs for the girls to wear their former jerseys with pride.

Wilton players who played with the Cork City first team:

Denise O'Sullivan, Ciara O'Connell, Zoe Murphy, Lauren Murphy, Laura Lynch, Barbara O'Connell, Jesse Mendez, Alix Mendez, Sophie Hurley, Lauren Walsh, Shaunaugh McCarthy, Ellie O'Brien, Laura Shine, Trish Fennelly, Michelle O'Driscoll, Chloe Atkinson, Nathalie O'Brien, Catherine Cooke, Amanda Budden, Ericka O'Sullivan.