Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 08:47

Aghabullogue manager Micheál McGrath credits entire panel for win over Lisgoold

The mid-Cork outfit advanced straight to the semi-final after snatching a one-point win over Lisgoold who will compete in the quarter-finals
Lisgoold's James O'Driscoll races for the ball past Aghabullogue's Jerome Corkery, during their Intermediate AHC clash at Caherlag. Picture: David Keane.

Jack McKay

AGHABULLOGUE booked their place in the Intermediate A HC semi-final after their one-point win over Lisgoold, which left manager Micheál McGrath very pleased with the efforts of his side.

“It was great. It was a fabulous game to be honest,” he begins. “It was nip and tuck the whole way. I don’t think you could pick a winner right up until the death really, it was such a close game.

“We know Lisgoold are a fabulous team, they’re probably favourites to win it out, so we’re extremely happy to come out with the victory, because of how good Lisgoold are.

“We really showed up, and I don’t think there’s any doubt that we’ll meet them later on in the championship.” 

Their performance was certainly one of quality, with the entire team contributing all over, but especially in defence. Jerome Corkery was outstanding for the Muskerry side, making an incredible block to prevent a certain score.

TJ Buckley and Cillian Timmons impressed too, with goalkeeper Finbarr Foley producing a highlight double save.

“It's not just the lads starting, says Micheál. “I know it’s a cliché, but it is the panel. We’ve a lad there, Billy Casey who was training like a demon the last few weeks.

“He was pushing, pushing and pushing, and he came in today and he was probably the catalyst for changing the game. Another lad came in who was only 18, Brendan [O’Sullivan]. His work rate was massive when we needed the bit of the legs in the middle.

“It’s not just the lads who started, it’s the lads who are on the line, the lads injured, it is the panel that is driving it. The training is intense, the training is hard, and that’s definitely helping us in matches.” 

It’s been a quick turnaround for a side who failed to make it out of the group last year, and they’re just two wins away from promotion to Premier Intermediate. Can Aghabullogue go all the way?

I think every team fancies themselves, and there’s no point saying we don’t.

“Especially at the start of championship, every team probably fancies themselves. It was a tough group, a very tough group, with three strong east Cork teams. We always thought we had the potential if we got it right to pull through, and now it’s open country for anyone.

“We’re straight through to a semi-final, but we have the added issue of the footballers being out next week, and we’ve a massive crossover, about 70% of the lads.

“It’s just about trying to manage that now, make sure lads are fresh, make sure they’re tuned in. We do fancy ourselves, there’s no point in lying.”

#Cork GAA#HurlingCork Sport
