Cork hoop fans get a chance to see their team in action before the SuperLeague begins

CORK basketball fans will get an early glimpse of what teams are likely to produce this Super League season when the Mangan Group in partnership with UCC Demons host the Mangan Basketball Classic at the Mardyke Arena that runs from tomorrow, Friday until Sunday.

UCC Demons, Surrey Scorchers from the BBL, Neptune, Killester, Ballincollig, Belfast Star, Tralee Warriors and Killorglin make up the line-up of competing teams.

The opening game (6.30pm) will see local rivals Neptune and Ballincollig go head to head that is sure to be a competitive game.

Champions Ballincollig have put together a strong professional line up with Americans, Shawndale Jones Jr and Dave Morris Jr, who both come with decent CV’s and are sure to have their fans in rapture over the coming campaign.

The biggest coup for Ballincollig is the signing of 6’-9’ Serbian Nikola Rosa who was part of the Tralee Warriors double winning team 2021/22.

Rosa is a versatile big man who can score inside the paint and also from the perimeter and is a serious defender.

Cork basketballer James Beckom strikes a pose.

Hard to know how player coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will approach this game but it’s hard to imagine with Neptune also their opponents for the opening Super League game that he will not be showing too much of his hand.

Neptune have went for the tried and tested players that know the Super League with Americans Chrishon Briggs 6’-7’ and 6’-1 guard Jonathon Lawton their American partnership.

Max Cooper, their 6’-7’ English born Bosman actually played last season at Belfast Star with Briggs and they were a formidable partnership.

Lawton donned the Tralee Warriors colours three years ago and is a decent signing for the Blackpool club.

Neptune have also signed Conor O’Sullivan who played with Ulster University for the past couple of seasons but began his career with the club and is a very good shooter.

Coach Colin O’Reilly is back on the playing roster and with Nil Sabata, Roy Downey and the Heaphy brothers, Cian and Adam they look to have assembled a very good squad.

The third Cork side UCC Demons have signed Seventh Woods a 6’-2’ shooting guard and for the new campaign and they will get their season underway with a clash against Surrey Scorchers.

The second American is Zo Tyson a 6’-9’ centre who has played professional for the last five years and his experience will be crucial in Demons campaign.

Tala Fam will remain on as their Bosman but the remainder of the squad is identical as last season with the exception of James Beckom who returns to his boyhood club following spells in Italy and the USA.

The game against the BBL side will be interesting as the English club recently signed Canadian swingman Abdul Mohamed having played previously with German giants Bayern Leverkusen.

Another player that is bound to light up the Mardyke Arena is 6’-4 guard Padiet Wang who is a South Sudan International and previously played in Portugal with Academica.

Tralee Warriors will be showcasing their new squad for the new season with highly rated 6’-1’ guard Johnny Williams from Virginia joined by 6’-8 forward Jarvis Doles from Maryland.

The Kerry side also welcome back Rap Buivydas and Ryan Leonard after their spells in the States on scholarships.

The second Kerry side Flexachem Killorglin have also made notable signings with the former Maree 6’-4 shooting guard Lovre Tvrdic a good addition.

There will also be a Cork connection with the side as they have signed the former Neptune, Fr Mathew’s and Cork Celts player Michael McGinn as their new head coach.

Surprisingly, McGinn although a notable player at this level has never coached at this level but hopefully he will enjoy the experience.

It was announced this week that Killorglin have added Scottish 6’-9’ centre Scott Angus who played in Ireland last season with Limerick Celtics.

No update on their American signings but this club have always made astute signings in this department.

For the Blue Demons chairman Michael O’Leary this is a weekend that will surely wet the appetite for basketball fans on Leeside.

“I think there will be competitive games and hopefully the fans will get a glimpse what they are about to witness for the coming campaign,” he said.

Mangan Basketball Classic Fixtures: (all games at the Mardyke Arena)

Friday

Ballincollig v Energywise Ireland Neptune 6.30.

UCC Demons v Surrey Scorchers 8.15

Saturday

Tralee Warriors v Ballincollig 10am Belfast Star v Surrey Scorchers 11.45 Tralee Warriors v Killester 1.30 Neptune v Belfast Star 3.15 UCC Demons v Killester 5.0

Sunday

Killester v Killorglin 11.30 UCC Demons v Belfast Star 1.30 Killorglin v Surrey Scorchers 3.30