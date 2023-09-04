RTE commentator Jimmy Magee had a great association with and a great knowledge of Cork Boxing

THE dawning of September officially heralds the beginning of the Amateur Boxing year.

The new season will mark the Centenary of Irish Boxers participation in the Olympic Games for one hundred years.

The focal point of the Olympic Games is the torch, which will ignite the Olympic Flame, as the world’s greatest athletes will compete in the greatest show on earth, in Paris in 2024.

Irish boxers are the trailblazers for all sports in this Country, and in Cork, the boxing family are proud of Cork boxer’s Olympic contribution to the Irish Boxing success story.

Various plans for a special year of celebration are currently being completed amongst, the Cork Board, the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, the Cork Boxing Fraternity and the Friends of Cork Boxing Society.

Once the itinerary is finalised the detailed plan will provide an opportunity for all followers of Leeside Boxing to enjoy a great year of magnificent events.

In a recent boxing column, the name of Jimmy Magee was identified as being closely linked to Irish Boxing for many years.

Kieran Joyce pictured in front of a screenshot of his coach and mentor Albie Murphy, with his Cork Boxer Of The Century Award following the presentation at the Boxing Centenary Dinner Dance in 2014. Picture: Doug MInihane

It was suggested for next year that, the Cork Boxing Personality of the Year Award should be dedicated to the memory of Jimmy and presented to the recipient as The Jimmy Magee Award.

This idea received widespread appeal and was enthusiastically welcomed by RTE and sport supporters from not only boxing, but all codes in the Southern Capital.

Magee is fondly remembered by many people in Cork.

It was Jimmy who took over the boxing commentaries from the retired Noel Andrews in RTE.

There are many stories of pleasant memories during his many visits to Cork, down through the years.

A number of people contacted this writer to share their Leeside memories of Jimmy.

One of whom was Liam Fitzgerald who recalled vividly a dampish Monday night in Cork in July 1968.

For many years on a Monday night during the summer months, Jimmy travelled the length and breadth of Ireland with his Jimmy Magee All Stars.

This was a team made up of local show band singers, politicians, clerics and well known personalities.

Wherever they went they would play a configuration of prominent GAA soccer and rugby stars etc.

The criteria was simple, both teams would engage in a mixture of all sports and after an hour or so the game would have to end in a draw.

Huge crowds turned out at all venues, and paid a modest entrance fee with the proceeds going to charity.

In Cork on that wet night, Jimmy's line out included Sonny Knowles, Fr. Brian Darcy, Larry Cunningham, Joe Mac, Brendan O’Brien, Jim McCourt, Big Tom, Dan ‘The street singer, Butch Moore and Sean Dunphy etc.

The opposing Cork team included Paul Donovan, Christy Ring, Terry Moore, Austin Noonan, Eamon Young, Tommy Kiernan, Kevin Blount and a spectacularly colourful sports all-rounder Tim McNamee.

McNamee was a Munster Boxing Champion with the Glen Boxing Club, a Munster Senior Cup Medallist with Sunday's Well RFC.

He won a provincial cricket medal with Cork County, a Munster Senior Cup Medal with Freebooters and a Munster Senior Cup Hockey Medal with Harlequins.

When Sunday's Well won the Munster Senior Cup in 1949, Timmy climbed Fr Matthew's statue on St Patrick's street and from the top of a side car he tied a Well jersey around the neck of the statue and placed a bottle of beer in his hand.

Timmy was the quintessential hell raiser and a complete super star ahead of his time.

Following the game autograph hunters flocked onto the wet sod of the Mardyke sports field.

At the UCC grounds an hour later, Jimmy with Sonny Knowles and Sean Dunphy were getting ready for the drive back to Dublin, when they got an invitation to experience some fine dining.

The inspirational invitation to eat at “The Adelaide” was extended by Leeside music legend Joe Mac.

Jimmy Magee with Bernard Dunne and Katie Taylor.

Having focused on the name of the eatery Magee enquired was this an Australian restaurant, to which Joe replied only with a wry smile.

Eventually a party of over twenty arrived in Adelaide Street, off North Main Street.

This was Dermot’s all night small huxter shop. The house recommendation was milk drank out of glass bottles and five or six Thompsons cakes.

This was the most famous milk and cake shop in Ireland and Magee and his colleagues were delighted to tuck in.

However the proprietor insisted on ushering the distinguished gathering out on to the street as his shop was not much bigger than a phone booth.

The memory man was now the centre of everyone's attention.

He correctly answered question after question on every sport for over an hour, then the defining question was asked by John ‘Kid Cronin, looking Magee in the eye he asked could he recite the Boxer’s Prayer?

Without hesitation Magee recited the famed prayer following this he received widespread applause from all present.

Magee as a commentator worked on many boxing Olympiads.

He shared the Irish Boxing success story with the people of Ireland, for many years.

Next year in Cork to mark the Centenary of Cork boxer’s participation in the Boxing Olympic Games since 1914 it is appropriate to honour Magee’s contribution to the sport, and accordingly the Cork Boxing Fraternity Association have plans for such an event.