SAHC: Relief for Courcey Rovers as they finish the group-stages with a huge win over Newcestown

THE exhalation of relief was palpable in the Courcey Rovers camp following their gritty one-point victory over Newcestown in the Co-Op SuperStores SAHC at Brinny last Saturday evening.

The Ballinspittle/Ballinadee outfit had lost their first two group-stage games this season and the possibility of being dragged into the relegation play-off final was on the agenda prior to throw-in last weekend. But, as it turned out, even if Courcey Rovers had lost by a few points, they still would have managed to avoid the relegation play-off final due to a better scoring difference than Inniscarra and Mallow.

It has been well documented how tough of a season it has been for Courcey’s as they tried to pick themselves up from losing the final to Fr O’Neill’s last season. The loss of many key players due to a combination of reasons was a blow so the celebrations after the 1-19 to 2-15 success over Newcestown last weekend said it all.

Courcey Rovers manager Brian Hayes was full of praise for his charges as he spoke moments after a hard-fought battle.

“A huge win for everyone associated with the club. Relief is the overriding emotion for us after what has been a challenging campaign,” says Hayes.

“The backs were against the wall today, we knew we had to come out with a big performance to just be competitive. The players showed everything that is good about Courcey Rovers out there, they showed hunger, passion and resilience. Even when Newcestown were on top, we just stuck in there and we finished well to win the match.

“We were under huge pressure coming into this game, make no mistake about it, if we lost and other results went against us, we would have ended up in the relegation play-off final. The players have given it everything this season and I am just delighted for them. The character they showed especially in the second-half was just something else.”

Newcestown's James Kelleher being tackled by Courcey Rovers Seán Twomey. Picture: Denis Boyle

Richard Sweetnam was Courcey’s marksman last weekend, the forward hit ten points, with seven coming from frees, with a number of the placed balls challenging frees under significant pressure. While it was a very accomplished team performance from the Carrigdhoun side, Hayes singled out Sweetnam for getting Courcey’s over the line.

“We had many top performers all over the pitch. Stephen Nyhan in goal, Fergus Lordan, Olan Crowley to name just a few but Richard Sweetnam was different class out there today. He has been very consistent for us but some of the frees he converted out there weren’t easy, he was excellent and was the difference. Every player worked their socks off. Hopefully we can drive on next season.”