Fionn Coleman hat-trick sends Blackrock into IAHC knockout stages

Blackrock 3-17 Kildorrery 1-21

BLACKROCK had two points to spare over Kildorrery in the Co-Op Superstores IAHC at Glantane on Saturday and move into the quarter-finals.

It was a very keenly contested game all through. Goals from Fionn Coleman at vital stages for the Rockies' second team proved decisive.

Blackrock had the opening three points by Eoin O'Farrell, all frees, before Peter O'Brien opened Kildorrery's account in the seventh minute.

Sustained pressure by the Avondhu side led to points by Tiernan Condon, Peter O'Brien and Pierce Pigott as the sides were level 0-4 each. In the 17th minute, a good delivery by Elliot Cantwell led to a goal by Fionn Coleman.

Kildorrery replied with a point when Michael Walsh placed Peter O'Brien.

Blackrock had their second goal by Coleman after good play by David O'Farrell as they moved double scores ahead 2-4 to 0-5. Richie Laide added a point. Kildorrery made a great rally.

Points on the trot by Will Fouhy, Peter O'Brien '65 and James Keating cut the lead at half time 2-5 to 0-9.

On the restart, Blackrock moved Richie Laide to partner Sean Healy at midfield which was effective.

Kildorrery then raised a green flag thanks to Dave Kelly after good play by Pierce Pigott as they were level 2-7 to 1-10. They were also tied at 2- 8 to 1-11 and 2- 9 to 1-12.

In the 42nd minute, O'Farrell with a free edged the winners ahead. Points by Dave Kelly and impressive James Keating levelled 2-12 to 1-15. Ian Butler saved well from O'Farrell.

Luke Keating pointed in the 48th minute as Kildorrery edged ahead 1-16 to 2-12 but Tom Grainger levelled again.

Points by Peter O'Brien and Michael Walsh had Kildorrery ahead 1-18 to 2-13.

The Rockies then grabbed their third goal through Coleman as they regained the lead.

James Keating split the posts with a long-range free before both sides exchanged points with Blackrock holding out in the end for a two-point win and a place in the knockout stages.

Scorers for Blackrock: F Coleman 3-3, E O'Farrell 0-7 (0-5 f), D O'Farrell, T Grainger, R Sweeney 0-2 each, R Laide 0-1.

Kildorrery: P O'Brien 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), D Kelly 1-1, J Keating 0-4 (0-1 f), P Pigott 0-3, L Keating 0-2, T Condon, K Hurley, M Walsh, W Fouhy 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: R Browne; J Golden, G Norberg, J Ryan; R Laide, L O'Donovan, E Cantwell; S Healy, D O'Farrell; I O'Keeffe, E O'Farrell, R Sweeney; J O'Sullivan, F Coleman, E Smith.

Subs: T Grainger for R Laide, G Regan for L O'Donovan, C O'Brien for S Healy.

KILDORRERY: I Butler; PJ Keating, C O'Baoill, C Kent; S Fitzgerald, J Keating, W Fouhy; M Walsh, J O'Sullivan; P Pigott, P O'Brien, K Hurley; T Condon, L Keating, D Kelly.

Subs: J O'Connor for T Condon, S Watson for J O'Sullivan, C O'Sullivan for P J Keating (inj).

Referee: P O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers).