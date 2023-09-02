Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 19:58

Fionn Coleman hat-trick sends Blackrock into IAHC knockout stages

Kildorrery battled hard throughout an entertaining game at Glantane
Fionn Coleman hat-trick sends Blackrock into IAHC knockout stages

MY BALL: Blackrock's Ian O'Keeffe goes highest from Kildorrery's PJ Keating during the Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC at Glantane. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Paddy Ryan

Blackrock 3-17 Kildorrery 1-21 

BLACKROCK had two points to spare over Kildorrery in the Co-Op Superstores IAHC at Glantane on Saturday and move into the quarter-finals. 

It was a very keenly contested game all through. Goals from Fionn Coleman at vital stages for the Rockies' second team proved decisive. 

Blackrock had the opening three points by Eoin O'Farrell, all frees, before Peter O'Brien opened Kildorrery's account in the seventh minute.

Sustained pressure by the Avondhu side led to points by Tiernan Condon, Peter O'Brien and Pierce Pigott as the sides were level 0-4 each. In the 17th minute, a good delivery by Elliot Cantwell led to a goal by Fionn Coleman. 

Kildorrery's James O'Sullivan and Blackrock's Fionn Coleman tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Kildorrery's James O'Sullivan and Blackrock's Fionn Coleman tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kildorrery replied with a point when Michael Walsh placed Peter O'Brien. 

Blackrock had their second goal by Coleman after good play by David O'Farrell as they moved double scores ahead 2-4 to 0-5. Richie Laide added a point. Kildorrery made a great rally. 

Points on the trot by Will Fouhy, Peter O'Brien '65 and James Keating cut the lead at half time 2-5 to 0-9.

On the restart, Blackrock moved Richie Laide to partner Sean Healy at midfield which was effective. 

Kildorrery then raised a green flag thanks to Dave Kelly after good play by Pierce Pigott as they were level 2-7 to 1-10. They were also tied at 2- 8 to 1-11 and 2- 9 to 1-12. 

In the 42nd minute, O'Farrell with a free edged the winners ahead. Points by Dave Kelly and impressive James Keating levelled 2-12 to 1-15. Ian Butler saved well from O'Farrell. 

Luke Keating pointed in the 48th minute as Kildorrery edged ahead 1-16 to 2-12 but Tom Grainger levelled again. 

Points by Peter O'Brien and Michael Walsh had Kildorrery ahead 1-18 to 2-13. 

The Rockies then grabbed their third goal through Coleman as they regained the lead. 

James Keating split the posts with a long-range free before both sides exchanged points with Blackrock holding out in the end for a two-point win and a place in the knockout stages.

Scorers for Blackrock: F Coleman 3-3, E O'Farrell 0-7 (0-5 f), D O'Farrell, T Grainger, R Sweeney 0-2 each, R Laide 0-1.

Kildorrery: P O'Brien 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), D Kelly 1-1, J Keating 0-4 (0-1 f), P Pigott 0-3, L Keating 0-2, T Condon, K Hurley, M Walsh, W Fouhy 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: R Browne; J Golden, G Norberg, J Ryan; R Laide, L O'Donovan, E Cantwell; S Healy, D O'Farrell; I O'Keeffe, E O'Farrell, R Sweeney; J O'Sullivan, F Coleman, E Smith. 

Subs: T Grainger for R Laide, G Regan for L O'Donovan, C O'Brien for S Healy.

KILDORRERY: I Butler; PJ Keating, C O'Baoill, C Kent; S Fitzgerald, J Keating, W Fouhy; M Walsh, J O'Sullivan; P Pigott, P O'Brien, K Hurley; T Condon, L Keating, D Kelly. 

Subs: J O'Connor for T Condon, S Watson for J O'Sullivan, C O'Sullivan for P J Keating (inj). 

Referee: P O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers).

More in this section

Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke
Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League - Bramall Lane The Longshot: Haaland has his eyes on the same goal
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Douglas fail in appeal against hurling league relegation
#Hurling
<p>New Cork U20 manager Ray O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more