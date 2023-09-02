Emotional night for Ruairí Keating after special performance at Turner's Cross

RUAIRÍ Keating was the catalyst behind what was a crucial victory for Cork City over Sligo Rovers in the League Of Ireland Premier Division on Friday night.

By netting with a hat-trick, Keating moved onto 11 league goals for the 2023 season, proving once more why he is one of the top scorers in the top flight of Irish football.

After what has been the most difficult few months for Keating with the loss of his father, it was an emotional night at Turner's Cross.

“I am just delighted for him overall with what has gone on in the past and the tragic accident,” said Cork City sporting director Liam Buckley “It happened up in Sligo when we were up there. He was quite emotional about it and I think all of the lads appreciated the whole situation. His work-rate was good. It just marries into a great victory for us this evening."

The victory for the Rebel Army (27 points) sees them move to within three points of Sligo Rovers. It was a first league win for City since early June and gives them a fighting chance of surviving without getting drawn into a playoff with a First Division side.

Buckley stated: “We are delighted obviously with the win, it was vital for us. To go nine points off them would have been a big step to try and catch them with seven games to go.

But we are still in a spot of bother here. We still need to get results right through until the end of the season.

“What are those results or where they are going to be, I don’t know. But we have got to fight and scrap like we did tonight to make sure that we give ourselves a chance."

They have a two-week break from league action but host Wexford on Friday week in the cup.

“Since I have been here, we have been in the bottom two. We have now got to within three points of getting out of that trouble. We have just got to keep our feet on the ground now. It was a great win tonight. We have just got to look at the next game, which is the cup game the week after next.

PUSH ON

“As happy as we were with some of the aspects of the game, is there improvement yes there is. Some of the new lads we have in, fitness-wise they will be better for that match because they put in a big shift. We have just got to keep our feet on the ground and push on.”

Ben Worman, Cork City FC, taking on Nando Pijnaker, Sligo Rovers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

On the battle to avoid the relegation playoff, Buckley added: “It will go to the wire I feel. We have got a lot to play for. So we have got to make sure every game we are right in the coalface.”

With the remaining league games for City in the league away to Shelbourne, Dundalk and Bohemians, along with home games against St Pats, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City before the end of the campaign, there still is a lot of work to do for City to ensure they avoid relegation danger.

This September Friday night will give City supporters some reasons to be hopeful that the Leesiders can emerge from the end of this season with their top-flight status secure.

Also with an FAI Cup quarter-final against Wexford also to look forward to, there's a huge amount at stake.