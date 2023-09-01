Cobh Ramblers grab late goal to beat Treaty United at St Colman's Park

Cobh Ramblers 1 Treaty United 0

COBH Ramblers went another step closer to the First Division play-offs with Brenan Frahill’s last-minute goal giving them a victory over Treaty United at St Colman’s Park.

He turned in a corner from Jack Doherty in the fifth minute of time added on, and that snatched the three points for Shane Keegan and his players.

The first opening of the game was the result of Cian Browne trying to score from distance and the ball landed at the feet of Mikie Rowe. The Galway United loanee threw a leg at this and could only watch as Corey Chambers made a routine save.

Rowe manage to get his foot under the ball for his next attempt and the Treaty United goalkeeper stopped this.

Stephen Christopher was the first player in a blue and white jersey to try something, and this went out for a goal-kick.

Dean George also to set up Success Edogun with a cross to the near post at the Liam McMahon Stand. Lee Steacy read this perfectly and snatched the ball before the Treaty forward could take a touch inside the area.

These half-chances sparked a hive of activity through a succession of corners, and every touch by a Treaty player was met with a Cobh clearance.

The Ramblers goalkeeper closed out the half by coming out and pushing a shot from Edogun onto the crossbar.

Cobh Ramblers Cian Browne tackles Treaty United's Ben O'Riordan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cobh came out from the break and looked a lot sharper in possession but they were unable to test the Treaty defence. The best they could do during this spell was a free-kick that Chambers plucked out of the air.

The Shannonsiders managed to break through Colin Conroy after this and Tiernan O’Brien got back in time to slide in and win the ball back for his side.

When Cobh tried to counterattack, Luke Desmond and Doherty went for goal inside the area. The Treaty defence stitched themselves together to clear the ball while the fans shouted over a potential handball.

The referee waved this on and Cobh won a free-kick during their next spell in possession and that came to nothing.

Frahill’s header decided it, deep in injury time at the Liam McMahon Stand, by willing the ball in from a Doherty corner.

COBH: Lee Steacy; Cian Browne, Justin Eguaibor, Brendan Frahill, Wilson Waweru, Jack Doherty, Mikie Rowe, Dale Holland, Tiernan O’Brien, Jason Abbott.

Subs: Luke Desmond for Holland (58), Adrian Thibuat for O’Brien (78), Michael McCarthy for Eguaibor (79), Alec Byrne for Abbott (88), Matthew McKevitt for Waweru (88).

TREATY: Corey Chambers; Ben O’Riordan, Marc Ludden, Lee Devitt, Sean Patrick Guerins, Dean O’Shea, Success Edogun, Dean George, Stephen Christopher, Colin Conroy, Darren Nwankwo.

Subs: Conor Barry for Christopher (68), William Armshaw for O’Shea (81), Adam Lennon for Conroy (81), Scott Kirkland for George (90).

Referee: Alan Patchell