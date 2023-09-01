Cork City fans will give up hope if Sligo Rovers get a win at the Cross

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Cork City v Sligo Rovers, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

IF City don’t win this game then they can start planning for the relegation playoff.

Although there are still seven league games remaining after this, the gap between the sides would be too great for City to claw back. Currently, Sligo are six points ahead of the Rebel Army, and considering they have a 14-goal better goal difference, you could say the margin is even seven points.

If Sligo come away from Turner's Cross with a draw or a victory then I don’t see any way back. You could argue that a draw would still keep City in contention to overtake Sligo, but I don’t believe so. If you asked the Bit O’ Red if they would take a point now, I think they would bite your hand off.

The next round of league fixtures takes place in a fortnight when Sligo will face UCD, and you would expect them to pick up maximum points, while City face Wexford in the FAI Cup that weekend. Were Sligo to draw tonight and defeat UCD, then the gap would be would be nine points. City would have a game-in-hand, but psychologically a margin that significant would feel hard for the players.

That game-in-hand is away to Dundalk and considering City’s away form, I wouldn’t give them much hope of getting the three points at Oriel Park.

City only have themselves to blame for the relegation playoff battle going from a three to a two-horse race after losing to Drogheda United. They were in control of that game but like the UCD match, started the second half poorly and allowed the Louth club back into the game. Of course, the sending-off changed the match, but if a player is going to run almost 20 yards to push an opponent when he has already been booked, it’s not very clever and it was the right decision by Rob Hennesy to send off Malik Dijksteel.

City can’t expect to play well for 45 minutes and get three points. They don’t have to play exceptionally for 90 minutes here because

Josh Honohan headed home a goal against Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

the Bit O’Red aren’t a top side but they do have to perform well for long spells.

City have to be patient against Sligo because I feel they will come to Turner's Cross with the mindset of making themselves difficult to break down. I’d be very surprised if they played expansive-attacking football which could leave them vulnerable at the back.

City don’t have to force things and try to win the game in the first few moments. City just need to be strong defensively and they will get at least one good opportunity, and they have to take it.

The players will expect that supporters will be right behind them because of the importance of the game. City fans will give their players the benefit of the doubt one more time and believe that they can turn the season around. If they don’t win tonight or trail late in the game, then I think any hope fans have left of finishing outside the relegation playoff position will vanish.

And they won’t be as supportive as they have been of the team going forward.