Five Cork players called up for Ireland's crucial Euro qualifiers

CAOIMHÍN Kelleher, Chiedozie Ogbene, John Egan, Adam Idah and Alan Browne have all been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

The Cork quartet will travel to Paris for a game with Les Bleus at Princes Park on Thursday, September 6th, and three days later they will face the Dutch at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s the biggest test of Stephen Kenny’s tenure as Ireland manager to date, as two defeats will all but end the country’s chances of playing at next year’s European Championships.

The squad announced also includes a returning Shane Duffy, with the defender currently lining out for Norwich City in the EFL Championship. An in-form Aaron Connolly is back with the senior squad after rediscovering himself with Hull City and Ryan Manning has been called up following a run with QPR.

Udinese’s Festy Ebosele, who helped the Irish U21s beat Iceland 2-1 at Turner’s Cross last March, is also amongst those called up.

Evan Ferguson is once again with the senior team, just five months after scoring on his debut against Latvia at the Aviva Stadium.

The squad needs a result after they won just one game of their opening three qualifiers earlier this year.

The first game was with France at the Aviva Stadium, with Les Bleus back after losing the 2022 World Cup final to Argentina. Ireland put on a show in front of a sold out crowd and lost 1-0, on a night that saw goalkeeper Mike Maignan pull off a string of excellent saves.

That was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Greece in Athens, a result that was seen as determinantal to the country’s hopes of playing at a first major tournament since Euro 2016.

The Boys in Green bounced back at home, against Gibraltar, despite a goal-less first half.

All the pressure is on Kenny to deliver some result in Paris and Dublin, with reports saying that the manager could be sacked if they lose both games during this window.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Preston North End), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town)