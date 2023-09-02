Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 10:40

Joy for Sliabh Rua, Barryroe and Glen camogie clubs at Declan Crowley Memorial Tournament

Popular competition is now running for 21 years and also remembers Tony Jeffers and Joan Lucey
Billy Jordan and Claire Crowley presenting the Declan Crowley Memorial Trophy to Sliabh Rua captain Siobhan Bolger.

Mary Newman

THE Declan Crowley Memorial Tournament in Ballinhassig is now in its 21st year.

It honours the memory of camogie club mentors who passed away at a young age. It had long been the highlight of the year for U10 players and clubs lucky enough to be invited. The event usually signals the return to school and the last Saturday in August is always the traditional date.

This year the club hit a major stumbling block when the Camogie Association put a stop to all competitive games for players from beginners up to age 12 with a directive that no cups, medals or trophies be played for by this age, even tournaments like this.

The club decided to go with an U13 version of the popular event instead. The Declan Crowley Memorial Cup is the big prize for the winners but the competition has grown to such an extent that there are now three sections with clubs participating for the Joan Lucy Shield and the Tony Jeffers Shield as well.

This year teams were 13-a-side with panels of 15, with games played for 10 minutes per half. The Ballinhassig club always ensure it is a day of celebration and remembrance of those who gave so much to camogie in their club.

Participating teams were the host club Ballinhassig, with two teams, Valley Rovers, Courcey Rovers, Tracton, Éire Óg, Carrigaline, Ballincollig, Glen Rovers, Sliabh Rua, Barryroe and the Super Mix side, put together by the 11 club to fill in for St Finbarr's who withdrew as a mark of respect to the late U14 club player Jack O'Sullivan. We extend our sympathy and thoughts to his family, friends and club at this time.

Games got underway at 10am and with two pitches in operation games ran consecutively and there was no let up as the 12 teams battled it out and there was fierce determination as the youngsters give it their all to reach the various semi-finals.

After a hectic morning of matches by 2pm the scene was set for the semi-finals and in the Declan Crowley Cup it was Ballinhassig 1 versus Sliabh Rua and Éire Óg versus Ballincollig, the Joan Lucy Shield saw Valley Rovers meeting Barryroe and Courcey Rovers playing Tracton, while in the Tony Jeffers Shield, it was Ballinhassig 2 against Glen Rovers and Carrigaline taking on the Super Mix squad.

The excitement was fierce as the sides battled it out and in the Declan Crowley Cup final it came down to Sliabh Rua versus Ballincollig, the Joan Lucey Shield final was between Barryroe and Courcey Rovers and in the Tony Jeffers Shield Glen Rovers met Carrigaline.

Off they went again and by now there were a lot of tired players as the day was taking its toll but it was a final and they all quickly gathered energy and cheering could be heard loud and clear as the young players battled for every single ball with victory going to Sliabh Rua, Barryroe and Glen Rovers.

Billy Jordan presenting Clodagh McCarthy (Barryroe) with the Joan Lucey Shield.

Billy Jordan of BJ Automations, a long-time sponsor and former mentor with the club, made the presentations to the winning captains and players along with Triona Jardine, club chair. Well done to all in Ballinhassig on a superb day.

