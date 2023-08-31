Mark Scannell on finding a winning formula with Glanmire time and again

ONE of the most successful coaches in Irish basketball remains motivated to match his extraordinary feats from recent seasons.

Mark Scannell, coach of The Address UCC Glanmire Women’s Super League team, guided his club to win five of the six major trophies on offer in the last two campaigns. Once again, he is setting his sights on a successful run, but the priority for now is their opening clash against Waterford Wildcats on September 23.

Looking back on last season, Scannell believes his team produced a magical campaign against all the odds.

“I said at the start of the season that I felt it would be a huge challenge as we lost six good players, but we put a plan together and getting the Americans right from day one was the foundation we needed,” he said.

American Brittany Byrd was exceptional and partner Kai Rasheed, after a slow start, really turned out to be a superb signing and the rest is history as the Glanmire club were back to winning ways.

“The funny thing about it was we couldn’t manage to beat Trinity Meteors early in the season; they defeated us in the league in Dublin and then knocked us out of the cup at the Neptune Stadium.

We had them beat in the cup when leading by 10 points in the third quarter, but we failed to close out the game and to be honest, that loss certainly tested the character of our team.”

Glanmire have a great history in the cup and to lose a preliminary round game was a first. For Scannell, the return of Claire Rockall proved a great boost.

“Claire came back early after the birth of her daughter and it was always going to take her a few games to get up to speed, but as the season matured her class certainly helped us. Miriam Byrne was another huge loss, as was Casey Grace and Lesley-Ann Wilkinson who all gave us great years, but the remainder of the squad put their heart and souls into getting it right.”

AWESOME

After the Christmas period, Glanmire were awesome and only suffered one defeat at the end of the season, going down at home to Waterford Wildcats with the title already secured.

“What I saw that day was a team jumping around as if they had won the title, but such is life and we played them in the Champions Trophy semi-final a fortnight after and we reminded them the quality in our squad.”

The forthcoming season will see a change of guard with neither Americans from last season returning.

“I knew last season that Brittany Byrd wouldn’t be returning as she was sheer class and is presently burning up a professional league in Mexico and making very good money thanks to her time in Ireland.

“When you are selling Ireland to Americans you got to tell them they will be the best players and it will be foundation with the exposure and stats they get to go on to do better things just as Brittany is doing.”

The Address UCC Glanmire coach Mark Scannell at the Mardyke Arena. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In recent weeks, Glanmire suffered a disappointment when star American of two years ago Sharita Parker decided not to play after committing to the club.

“Look, I have learned over the years, you don’t have your Americans until they are on the ground and now it’s a case of driving on and looking for the right combination for our Irish players.”

BLEND

When you get to know Scannell, you realise he always closes the chapter fairly quickly after victories.

“We will have one American in who I think will do a good job for us and have another in the pipeline so we will see how they blend in with our solid team.

Both these players are just out of college so it’s going to be tough for them as they are joining the league champions and a club with a lot of tradition.”

The good news for Scannell is that his captain Aine McKenna-Hosford, who got married recently, is back for another season and with Claire O’Sullivan also committing all looks good for the Cork club.

“I have had the honour to be associated with many great players at club and international level, but I have to say that Aine is the best captain of any team in Irish women’s basketball. Her quality in making the Americans settle is crucial to our team.”

It looks like it’s back to business as usual for Scannell and The Address UCC Glanmire.