Inaugural Ben Flahive Memorial Tournament proved a huge success

THE inaugural Ben Flahive Memorial Tournament 2023 which was held on Sunday, August 27 at Douglas GAA Club proved a huge success.

Eight U14 football teams participated in the tournament. The teams competing comprised Douglas Glas, Inniscarra, Erin’s Own, Duarigle Gaels, Douglas Dubh, Glanmire, Mallow and Fermoy.

Glanmire beat Erin’s Own in the cup final, while a Douglas team called Douglas Glas and wearing the Doneraile colours beat Fermoy in the shield final.

John O’Driscoll who was on the organising committee that organised the Ben Flahive Memorial Tournament 2023 said Ben's football career featured both Doneraile and Douglas.

“He was a coach with Douglas GAA Club. He coached the Douglas minor football team to county final glory in the Premier 1 football championship. That was a great achievement as Douglas hadn’t won the title in a number of years prior to that.

"His son Kevin who is a member of the Cork senior football squad was on that team. He was also involved with the Cork U15 football set-up for a good while. His original club was Doneraile. He would have played a lot of football with them,” he said.

Mr O’Driscoll said they plan to hold the memorial tournament in honour of his good friend and GAA colleague every year on the same weekend moving forward.

“Ben passed away in October 2019. He was a colleague of mine with An Garda Síochána. I worked with him and I was in the same club as him. We were good pals. This was the first time we held this tournament. We plan to hold it every year in memory of Ben.

"We are hoping to hold it on the last weekend of August every year as there is a break in the championship at that stage which is a big help in terms of having the pitches available and having bodies involved in organising it. The same teams who participated in the inaugural tournament will be invited back.”

The Glanmire U14 football squad who defeated Erin's Own to win the cup.

The eight U14 boys football teams who participated in the inaugural tournament all had a connection with the Flahive family said John.

“All the teams who played in the tournament were all from different grades. All of the teams had nearly a connection to Pauline who is Ben’s wife. She is from Mallow so they played in it. Ben’s brother Tom is from Millstreet and he is heavily involved with Duarigle Gaels.

“Douglas picked the U14 age group because it is a grade that they feel their players need more games in."

"At U15 level, there are Féile games. At the U14 grade, they finish on June 30 so this tournament helps keep the players going and it helps motivate them. It helps the coaches to have a tournament they can aim for as well at the end of the summer,” he added.

The Douglas GAA club man said the tournament attracted a great crowd and everyone enjoyed the day.

“There was a great crowd there on the day. There was a really nice atmosphere and everyone enjoyed themselves. It was a great success. We had music in the bar after the games were played and the presentations were made. We had a barbecue going all day long. All the parents helped out with teas, coffee and sandwiches. There was an ice cream truck there and it was a really lovely day.”

“The main aim of the tournament was to highlight Ben’s legacy and his work with Douglas GAA Club,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

“The Flahive family were very appreciative. All the family were there. Ben’s three brothers, his sister, his wife Pauline and his son Kevin were there for the whole day. We also wanted it to remember him and reward him for his work in the club. He was involved with the club for over 20 years. He did everything really. He was that type of fella.

"The tournament was something that he would have enjoyed. He loved the GAA."

"He loved coaching and working with underage footballers and seeing them develop. He would have enjoyed the skills on show by so many players at the tournament. His job with An Garda Síochána was as a juvenile liaison officer and he worked with teenagers all his life. It was the ideal thing to do for him.”

John paid tribute to his colleagues in the organising committee and Ben’s colleagues in An Garda Síochána for their help on the day.

“I was part of a very strong committee. There were six of us in total. We all worked very well together. There were people cooking food throughout the day. All the referees were members of the guards. They helped us out on their day off. All of Ben’s juvenile liaison colleagues also helped out on the day. That showed the high esteem he was held in both at work and within the GAA club.

“Ben was based in Anglesea Street. He was in charge of the juvenile diversion programme. He covered the whole of Cork city and county. Something had to be done to remember Ben.

"Once the first year is done there is a template there for next year. If you do it well the first year, the clubs will come back again. All the teams were in the clubhouse after. Pauline presented the cup and medals to the two teams. We are looking forward to next year already,” he added.