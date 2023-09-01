Hurling: Predicting the final round of PSHC group stage action

THE final round of group games across the Cork hurling championships takes place this weekend, with the Premier Senior games commencing at 4pm on Sunday.

With that, here’s my attempt at predicting the final round of group stage action in the Cork PSHC.

The Rockies and the Magpies meet in what will no doubt be a hotly contested clash in Carrigtwohill, with the winner almost certain to get the semi-final spot up for grabs.

Calling this one is a near impossible task. Both teams impressed against Glen and Bishopstown and boast an incredible level of squad depth.

I have a feeling this won’t be the only time we see these two play out a championship match this year, but I reckon the Magpies will edge it on this occasion.

Verdict: Midleton

Douglas face Charleville in Mourneabbey having already qualified, while the north Cork outfit need a win to ensure qualification ahead of the winner of Fr O’Neill’s and Erin’s Own.

A draw would leave Charleville’s fate up to point difference, unless the other two also play out a draw. However, I do feel Douglas will be too strong for Charleville on this occasion.

Verdict: Douglas

Fr O’Neill’s take on Erin’s Own in Cloyne, with the winner in with a shout of advancing to the knockouts, and depending on point difference, the loser might be in a relegation playoff.

The stakes are as high as they’ll ever be for these two, and Erin’s Own will certainly want to avenge the hammering they received from their fellow east Cork team in the league earlier this year.

It should be a cracker, and I’m expecting a tight game, but Erin’s Own will again be without Robbie O’Flynn, and I feel that makes this one just too difficult for the Caherlag side.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s

Kanturk's Lorcan McLoughlin is tackled by Newtownshandrum's David O'Connor during the Co Op Superstores Cork PSHC at Charleville. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Glen and Bishopstown contest the playoff before the relegation playoff, with the loser guaranteed a spot in that dreaded final.

Though Glen have certainly underperformed this season, the difference in quality between the two should make all the difference, and I expect Rovers to come out on top comfortably.

Bishopstown will have a very challenging task on their hands if they wish to stay in the top flight for 2024.

Verdict: Glen Rovers

Sarsfields play Newtownshandrum in Mallow with both still capable of going through, though Sars are certainly in the better position, being the only side in Group C yet to taste defeat.

Newtown fill fancy themselves, especially after their opponents were held to a draw by Kanturk. Sarsfields won’t want to let it happen again, though I feel this is the group where we’ll see an upset.

Verdict: Sarsfields-Newtownshadrum Draw

The reigning champions travel north to Fermoy, where they will do battle with Kanturk.

Though Kanturk will certainly feel hard done by not to have won the opener with Sars, the defeat to Newtown in round 2 has left them in a tough spot, and they must now overcome the champions to advance from the group.

It should be close, but I don’t think Kanturk will get over the line.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s