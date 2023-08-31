Divisions still have a role to play in elite Cork GAA competitions

AVONDHU’S marvellous run to the 2016 Cork SFC semi-finals included notable wins over Ilen Rovers, O’Donovan Rossa, Muskerry, Newcestown and Duhallow before John Hayes’ 1-8 helped Carbery Rangers end the North Cork division’s hopes.

Another division, Duhallow, reached the penultimate round the following year. Muskerry, Seandún and Valley Rovers were seen off prior to Luke Connolly's 3-3 earning Nemo Rangers a one-sided semi-final triumph.

Undeterred, Duhallow went one better in 2018 but lost the county decider to a Steven Sherlock-inspired St Finbarr’s. There was further heartbreak in 2019 when, once again, the final step proved a step too far and Nemo defeated the northwestern division by four points.

You have to go back to 2011 when UCC overcame Castlehaven, for the last Divisions or Colleges success in the county’s top-graded football championship.

Twelve years on, how likely are we to see a divisional or college football winner?

It was 2020 when the Cork County Board revamped their club football and hurling GAA championships.

Gone were the days of losers’ rounds and second chance saloons to be replaced by a streamlined Champions League-style model. The advent of promotion and relegation proved real game changers.

It has been a welcome and necessary adjustment, allowing clubs a minimum of three county championship ties and with something to play for in the final round of group games.

More meaningful games across the county’s numerous football and hurling championships have also had the effect of a settled (albeit shortened due to the split-season) fixtures calendar.

That’s something club players yearned for prior to the format changes. Everyone knows, roughly, when they are going to be playing county championship ties and can plan their lives accordingly.

Yet amidst all the positive headlines, one ‘problem child’ re-emerged.

How and when to integrate the Divisions and Colleges section was always going to prove a sticking point with the new Champions League-style club setup.

UCC defender Jonathon Rosales in action against Duhallow. Picture: Larry Cummins

Running off separate Divisions and Colleges championships that produced one football and one hurling winner was the only option. No issue with those winners qualifying for the club quarter-finals either.

The problem is that nowadays many of the divisions involved have limited access to their representative players.

EXCLUSIVE

Most club managers want their players training and playing exclusively for their club and see the Divisions and Colleges championships as a hinderance rather than a help.

There are exceptions, clearly, as Imokilly’s hurlers and the Carbery and Duhallow’s footballers have demonstrated in recent times.

The North Western outfit showed it was still possible for divisions to challenge for Premier SFC honours by reaching the semi-finals stage in 2020.

Yet, in the two most recent championships, the Divisions and Colleges section has had to be run off much earlier in the summer to facilitate a bulging club fixture list.

Last year, Carbery played three ties between June 9 and July 7. The West Cork side had to wait until August 17 to play their semi-final against UCC before lining out four days later in the section’s decider, a one-point win over Duhallow.

Carbery next played and lost to Ballincollig nearly a full month later on September 18.

This season has seen a similar pattern in that Duhallow began the Divisions and Colleges section on June 15. Two more games were completed before July 7 and then it was a full month, August 24, before Duhallow defeated Carbery in the semi-finals by a point.

A three-day turnaround saw Duhallow overcome UCC 2-14 to 0-14 but it looks like it will be mid-September before their county quarter-final is played.

So the chance to build on any of the momentum gained in those wins over Carbery and UCC may have already evaporated.

That puts Duhallow at something of a disadvantage irrespective of who they face in the last eight of the Cork Premier SFC. As well as that, their (club) opponents will have played only a week before.

That’s not an ideal scenario but no doubt Duhallow’s players will just get on with it and give it their best shot. Hopefully, some may even represent their clubs in the intervening period.

Keeping divisions and colleges as a viable part of our club championships is a worthwhile venture even if fitting those teams into the fixture calendar is proving far from easy.

It is worth the headaches though as Carbery and Duhallow’s recent runs have raised the profile of the Divisions and Colleges section. Imagine what a divisional winner would do.