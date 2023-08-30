Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 20:25

Midleton minors edge Aghada with Peter Barrett and Cian Stack grabbing the vital scores

The result leaves Ballincollig, Sarsfields and Midleton all level on points
Peter Barrett, Midleton, looking to break past Aghada defender Sean O'Sullivan in their Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship match at Midleton. Picture: Dan Linehan

Jack McKay

Midleton 2-16 Aghada 1-17

MIDLETON held on at home to defeat Aghada by two points in the Premier 1 Minor HC on Wednesday evening, but Sarsfields’ win over Ballincollig means that the three teams finish on four points each.

One club will now receive a bye to the semi-final as the defacto group winner, while the other two will contest a playoff.

Late heroics from Cian Stack and Peter Barrett gave the Magpies an important win. Though sloppy for large parts of the game, Midleton just about did enough to defeat their east Cork rivals and will await the draw tomorrow.

Midleton struggled in the opening stages, with three wides in three minutes, while Aghada went one up, courtesy of Samuel O’Driscoll’s solo effort.

A pair of frees from James Hurley saw the visitors extend their lead to three after six minutes as Midleton continued their struggle in the final third.

Midleton players Luca Brobkrob and Eoghan Fraser come away with the sliotar watched by Colm O'Donoghue, Aghada. Picture: Dan Linehan
Midleton did get on the scoresheet when Luka Brodkrob’s inch-perfect line ball was brilliantly caught by Barrett, who sent it between the posts.

Aghada raised the first green flag as Jude Devoy made a powerful run, but his shot deflected across goal to James Motherway, who smashed it in from close to make it 1-6 to 0-4 after 19 minutes.

Midleton got themselves on track, outscoring Aghada four to two, before Brodkrob played another good ball to Barrett. The corner-forward was put under pressure by Sean O’Sullivan but managed to lay it off to Stack, who used his pace before batting low beyond James O’Donnell in the 30th minute to take them within one.

Aghada closed out the half with a third free from James Hurley, leaving them 1-9 to 1-7 ahead.

Hugh Mulcahy, Aghada, breaking past Midleton players Darragh Egan and James McSweeney. Picture: Dan Linehan
After Brodkrob once again set up Barrett, who reduced the gap to one, the visitors took back control with two Hurley frees, and the game went six minutes scoreless until James McSweeney pointed from a free.

The Magpies drew level on minute 48 as Brodkrob capped off his excellent performance with a brilliant score.

Barrett stepped up again for the Magpies, as his excellent strike raised a second green flag before McSweeney’s long-range free put them four in front with just five minutes to go.

Aghada clawed their way back into it, scoring four unanswered, and after an intense battle with the tie hanging in the balance, Stack and Barrett pointed to secure the win.

Scorers for Midleton: J McSweeney 0-9 (0-7 f),P Barrett 1-5, C Stack 1-1, L Brodkrob 0-1.

Aghada: J Hurley 0-9 (0-8 f), S O’Driscoll 0-5, J Motherway 1-1, H Mulcahy, J Devoy 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: C Finn; T Dunlea, F Kelly, O Dennigan; M McSweeney, C Cronin, J Hogan; E Fraser, L Brodkrob; D Egan, J McSweeney, P Walsh; C Stack, D Garde, P Barrett.

Subs: S McSharry for Walsh (h-t), C Morley for Garde (42), O Rabbite for Egan (51).

AGHADA: J O’Donnell; S O’Sullivan, R Devoy, E Crowley; D Wallace, S O’Callaghan, R Deane; J Hurley, C O’Donoghue; J Motherway, H Mulcahy, S O’Driscoll; J Devoy, C Roberts, T Condon.

Subs: I Oosthuizen for Roberts (h-t), C Bax for O’Sullivan (58).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).

