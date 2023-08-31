Cork City bank on home comforts as they face loaded Shamrock Rovers team

CORK CITY’s women’s team will return to Turner’s Cross on Saturday when they will face Shamrock Rovers in the Women’s Premier Division (5pm).

It’s the first of two meetings between the sides this autumn; they are also scheduled to meet in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup on Leeside.

Collie O’Neill will bring his high-flying Hoops to Cork looking to get their first three points since the league resumed after the summer break.

He has a squad that is stacked with talent, including Ireland World Cup stars Abbie Larkin and Aine O’Gorman.

The duo travelled to Australia and featured in the campaign that resulted in two losses and a draw.

Larkin was the standout player for Ireland as she caused a number of problems for the Matildas during the opening game in front of more than 70,000 spectators at Stadium Australia, with her pace proving too much to deal with at times.

The forward returned from the World Cup and scored four in Rovers’ 8-0 victory over Killester Donnycarney in the FAI Cup at Tallaght Stadium.

CORKER

The Hoops will also have Cork’s Amanda Budden between the sticks.

The goalkeeper, who once lined out for Wilton United, moved to Rovers from Shelbourne last winter, and she has played a key role in the club challenging for the league title during their first season in the Women’s Premier Division.

Savannah McCarthy is also on the books at Rovers, with the Irish international having previously lined out for City.

Cork City manager Danny Murphy. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Danny Murphy’s team will go into this game on the back of a 5-0 victory over Terenure Rangers in the FAI Cup at Richmond Park. It was a much-needed result for the club as they were looking to make a response after being soundly beaten 3-0 by Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

It was a comfortable afternoon for City, with almost every member of the squad contributing to the win.

Fiana Bradley once again stole the show and was rewarded with her third and fourth goals of the season.

Eva Mangan and Heidi O’Sullivan also contributed to the win in Inchicore which helped City qualify for the quarter-finals for the eighth successive season.

Saturday’s game will be a different challenge to the one presented by a team that was fresh from winning the FAI Women’s Amateur Cup.

Rovers are nine points off leaders Peamount United, and they are desperate for a result that will allow them to keep up with the pack at the top of the table.

Murphy and his players know what a wounded Rovers team is like. City caused them several problems during their last league game, and the home side came out at Tallaght Stadium and scored five goals without reply.